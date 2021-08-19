WESTPORT — Music will be in the air around the Essex County Fair today as local acts Merle Jam and Just Us take the stage.
Merle Jam will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beer Garden before Just Us kicks their show off at 8 p.m.
The third day of the fair will officially start at 9 a.m. with an English horse show.
Others events set for today include a Power Wheels demo for kids at 6:30 p.m. and an arm-wrestling competition at 7 p.m.
Entry in the arm-wrestling contest is $5 with sign-up required at the Fair Office.
Admission to the fair is $10 per person, which also gives access to rides and most fair events.
Daily activities include the petting zoo, local vendors and agricultural exhibits, Bossy Bingo and the Redneck Games on the south lawn.
