Diana Davies, organizer of the July 18 balloon release in memory of the late Crisie Luebbers, says that participants are asked to use only 100% biodegradable balloons for the event.
Luebbers' death was ruled a homicide last week. Police have charged two people with her murder.
“We can only use balloons that can be purchased at Pennysaver because they are 100% biodegradable,” Davies wrote on a Facebook page for the event.
Davies said people looking to buy balloons through Pennysaver, are asked to call to put in orders no later than today at 518-563-0100 ext. 103.
Davies also noted that the Department of Environmental Conservation said that, due to fire risk, Chinese lanterns cannot be used for the event.
