PLATTSBURGH – Tap a Colonial holiday vibe by whipping up Mrs. Betsey Delord's Federal Cake.
“This is one of Betsey's recipes from her, in the past it wasn't called a recipe book; it was a book of receipts,” Samantha Williams, director of the Kent-Delord House Museum, said.
“Betsey Delord and Henry Delord of the progenitors of the family. They purchased the house in 1810, I believe. They're the ones that basically started our family line. So, Betsey and Henry were living there in during the Battle of Plattsburgh.”
BETSEY'S BACKSTORY
Betsey Ketchum was born in 1784 in Redhook, NY to Joseph and Phoebe Ketchum.
Her father was a foreman at a forge on the Saranac River, and he passed away very suddenly in 1794.
“About a year after she was born, she and her family moved up to Plattsburgh,” Williams said.
“She arrived in Plattsburgh in 1785. Her father passes away when she's very young. At the age of 15, she marries her husband, Henry, and at time he's 35, a good 20 years older. This was not uncommon during this time period. It was very much not uncommon for an older man, who has an established career and stuff like that to get married to someone younger than them.”
HENRY'S BACKSTORY
Henry Delord was born in Nimes, France in 1764.
“When he came to the United States, he basically started a store in Peru,” Williams said.
“He was down in St. Lucia, and he had a very small cotton and sugarcane plantation. When the French Revolution was happening, England came and invaded. It was the French Indies, but it became the British Indies. He was forced off his land, and he fled to New York City.”
There, Henry acted as a land agent and speculated on land in the North Country, since there was so much land that could be purchased.
“He would go around looking for different properties for people to buy,” Williams said.
“Then, he established a store in Peru. And when he purchased our house, he set up his own Red Store there on the property as well.”
The French immigrant sold goods, but he also sold luxury items such as wine and rum.
“We have a picture of one of his advertisements that he put in, I think, it was the Plattsburgh Sentinel or the Plattsburgh Republican. It basically lists all the different goods and things he sells at his Red Store.”
Henry was a purveyor of fine goods and a gentleman farmer. “He grew stuff on the property that he would also then sell,” she said.
“He would grow his own vegetables and herbs and things like that, and then would provide that produce for sale in his store.”
BOOKS OF RECEIPTS
The museum's in-house culinary experts over the years have tried to replicate the recipes in Betsey's book of receipts.
“We have a copy of that for sale on our website,” Williams said.
“It's a ton of fun. The thing to understand about these books of receipts is they are very light on instruction and very light on quantity. They don't tell you, oh a cup of sugar or a cup of flour.”
The books state: a third of flour, third of sugar.
“You are like a third of what?” she said.
“They are super confusing. I have a number of cookbooks from the 18th century and early 19th century. They will say things like, which are so infuriating, 'put in a good oven.' You are like, what does that mean? They don't tell you temperature. They don't tell you how long to bake things. They don't give you any of that information, so it's almost like a guessing game. It's a lot of trial and error.”
COMMON DISHES
“A Taste of the Past” is an epicurean adventure for museum members.
“I will recreate dishes from either Betsey or Fanny's books of receipts,” Williams said.
“Or I will even use other people's books of receipts. They are common dishes that Betsey or the family would have known about and used. Oh my gosh, I can't tell you how much time it takes to go through it and actually do them because you mess up so much.”
Betsey's Federal Cake is a big, hearty, robust cake perfect for entertaining.
“This is something that you would be making for a gathering not just for a family dinner,” she said.
“It's one pound of flour, one pound of sugar, six eggs, you know,” she said.
“It's a lot of food. The thing with 18th century and early 19th century food that is very different from today is our taste buds have changed so much due to the amount of processing.”
21st century palates are used to over-sugared, over-salted and over-fried foods.
“In some ways, these dishes taste what I think some people would consider simple or plain,” she said.
“It's just because our modern palate is used to so much sugar, salt, and stuff being in our food. It's a very different kind of thing when you recreate a recipe.”
The Delords did not consume the same quantities of salt and sugar that Plattsburgh residents eat today.
“For them, the subtler, more nuanced flavors like just a little bit of vanilla extract, they would have probably tasted it more effectively than we do,” Williams said.
COOKING BLIND
Mrs. Delord doesn't reveal what kind of baking pan one should use for her Federal Cake.
“You kind of make it up as you go along,” Williams said.
“You are just guessing as how they would have prepared it. We don't 100 percent know because there were no photographs taken of it.”
Nor did Mrs. Delord share how long to bake the cake.
“For cooking most people, if you wrote down a recipe, it was typically, 'Oh, I know how long to bake a cake,” she said.
“'I know how hot an oven needs to be.' They were not cooking in a modern, conventional oven. They were cooking either on a hearth or a clay oven or things of that nature. As you get into the Victorian era, then you have wood stoves, where you have an oven built into it or even coal-fired stoves, which they would use.”
Cooks of yore gauged the temperature from how much wood they had put in and how long it had been burning.
“They just knew those things, and so they kind of took them for granted,” she said.
“I think that's why they didn't write them down. That was just kind of common knowledge, and it's something that we expect our cookbooks to tell us literally everything step-by-step, which they do and it's great. But, they didn't think like that.”
Mrs. Delord also didn't share if the cake should be iced or glazed.
“You could make a basic icing that you could put on top of it or you could do a drizzle,” Williams said.
“Make up some jam, and drizzle that over the top as well. It would be delicious. It's a pretty straightforward cake. I hope your readers will let us know if they have made Betsey's Federal Cake because I want pictures.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
FEDERAL CAKE RECIPE FROM BETSEY DELORD'S BOOK OF RECEIPTS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.