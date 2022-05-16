Bailey Ford opens new location

PLATTSBURGH — Bailey Ford, now located at 7189 Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh, had the grand opening of its new, bigger facility there Saturday.
The dealership relocated out of the old 8,000-square-foot facility on Cornelia Street to the newly-built 38,000-square-foot facility on Route 9 in April.
GRAND OPENING
The grand-opening event saw a big turnout from the public and featured a ribbon cutting, classic cars from the North Country Mustang Club and Northern New York Ford Owners Club, free lunch from Tammy’s Lunchbox and music from local radio stations like the Buzz, WOKO and Eagle Country.
Bailey Ford was also presented with Ford’s President’s Award for outstanding customer service from Ford Motor Credit.
“We really believe in Ford, and we love Ford, and we believe in the future of Ford and that’s why we’re here,” Bailey Ford Owner Steve Bailey said during the grand opening.
“But the community that you serve is so important and we really felt that the Plattsburgh market, based on its potential, was underserved.”
Local politicians spoke optimistically about Bailey Ford’s new facility and what it could mean for the future of Plattsburgh.
“This is going to spur a lot more investment on this side of town, this is the right place and the right location,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) agreed, explaining that “Bailey Motor in Malone was a staple in that community for many, many years and moving here to Plattsburgh now, you have become a staple of Plattsburgh and moving to this end of town and rejuvenating this end, I couldn’t be more proud,”
“Carrying on any business in New York state is tough enough as it is — I know that I hear it everywhere I go — but to carry on a generational business and keep this generation alive, Steve, you must be very proud.”
BAILEY HISTORY
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the Bailey name has a long history in the North Country.
It started with Albert Bailey Sr., who in 1942 was the first Bailey to begin selling Fords in Dannemora before then bringing the business to Malone in the 1960s with his son Lloyd.
Eventually Steve, Lloyd’s son and Albert Sr.’s grandson, joined the business and then so did his son, Andrew Bailey, the current president and general manager at Bailey Ford’s Plattsburgh and Malone dealerships.
LIKE A PYRAMID
Before the ribbon cutting took place, Steve thanked his family and staff for working and helping to make Bailey Ford into a reputable business that made this new facility possible.
“It’s like a pyramid, (on one part) you have to have great products and have a really nice place to do business at — we’ve got great products through Ford Motor Company,” he said.
“The other part of the pyramid is the people. I can put the best facility together, and the best products on the ground, but if I don’t have great people backing it up, it turns into a mess in a hurry. and we have some great people.”
