PERU – Jim and Jackie Douglass created a “Tree of Hope,” trimmed in pink for breast cancer awareness, outside of their Peru residence.
“Last year at this time, I was really depressed because of COVID,” Jackie said.
“I just was finishing up my radiation for breast cancer. I lost a lot of friends last year. Everybody had it rough last year. So, we didn't decorate at all.”
Jackie said if she made it through the radiation and everything, for Christmas 2021 they were going to put on the Ritz.
“The inside of my house is pretty decorated,” she said.
“My friend and I started talking, and my husband. We decided, at least this year, to put it up for breast cancer. Maybe next year, do all the cancers because I have a lot of friends that have different cancers right now.”
Hers was discovered after an annual mammogram in August 2020.
“I wouldn't have found it if I didn't have a mammogram,” she said.
“Thank goodness, it was time for my yearly one and I said, yeah, I should go. I did, and thank goodness I did. It doesn't run in my family. When they told me, I was like in shock.”
A PINK CHRISTMAS
Jackie, Jim, her girlfriend, and a little girl across the road, started making pink ornaments for the Tree of Hope.
Jim spray painted white Christmas lights pink.
“We couldn't find pink,” she said.
“They could be out there, you know. We had a lot of white ones. So, we're kind of cheap. So, we recycle. But they do look pretty pink at night. The bottom row kind of looks blue. I don't know why, but oh, well. ”
A white angel has a dusting of pink spray paint.
“That's a different kind of story,” Jackie said.
“I went into the Dollar Store to see if they had any pink. The lady goes, 'You sure like pink.' I explained to her what I was doing. She goes her girlfriend had just died of breast cancer that day. This is how weird it was.
"She said, 'Can you put up this angel for my girlfriend?' I said, 'Of course, I will. I said I will put it up for all the angels that, you know, have gone on.'
“So, we spray painted a little pink on there. That's for the ones that have gone on. A lot of people say, well they lost because of the cancer.”
In Jackie's eyes, they are winners.
“Because they went to Jesus,” she said.
“I'm glad I'm not there yet. They were doing the Celebration of Life that week, and she was wondering what to do.”
Clear ornaments pop with pink ribbons, pink feathers and pink beads.
“Some of them we bought from the Dollar Store, and we just spray painted them,” Jackie said.
“A lot of them were just plain, and we just decorated it up. My husband was a big support system. He didn't just watch me. He helped make the tree and put it together, too, which was nice.”
The evergreen has always graced the entrance of their Route 22 property.
“It worked out good because it's a big tree,” Jackie said.
“I didn't realize how big it was, until I started decorating it.”
