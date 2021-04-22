PLATTSBURGH – Senior B.F.A. Exhibition 2021 goes where no class has gone before.
For the public, works will soon be featured online at www.plattsburgh.edu.
The paintings, photographs, graphic designs, sculptures and digital installations as always are displayed in the Plattsburgh Art Museum, which is closed due to SUNY's COVID-19 guidelines.
“I just have to really applaud these students for their tenacity and their willingness to be flexible and persistent because there was a period of time during the fall BFA workshop where we didn't know if they would be allowed to use the studio spaces in the building over the winter break,” Tonya Curran, director of the Plattsburgh State Art Museum, said.
“Usually, the studios are in full-production mode. We didn't know really. We had to seek permission from our Campus Safety Committee.”
The uncertainty added a bit of stress to the students working on their undergrad body of work.
“Because that period of time is such a time of uninterrupted production,” she said.
“It was really stressful because they wanted to make sure that they had quality work and also enough work. So, there as a period of uncertainty about that because the building was closed.”
Plattsburgh State's administration had encouraged most faculty and staff to be off campus if possible.
“We finally did get permission for them to be on winter break, and they made full use of it,” Curran said.
“There is well over 140 2-dimensional works. That's not including the 3-D work that are included in this show.
“I'm so happy that happened for them. That was a bit of relief for them prior to winter break. That created a good period of time when they could really be productive.”
OVERCOMING OBSTACLES
This year's Senior Exhibition was not without challenges for Sarah E. Brown, Caitlin Daley, Liz Feeley, Brianna Forkey, Aidan Keefe, Rickell Larose, Jade Nguyen, Shannon O'Brien, Jason Parent, Winosha Steele and Maria Tibold.
“The students were super disheartened because their parents couldn't come to the opening reception,” Curran said.
“So last year, it was a similar situation. This is the second year that we're trying to put everything online.”
The artists and museum staff are still tweaking images and video files.
“That added a whole different requirement for the course because that's something that's not been required before,” she said.
“They had to have the images of their works submitted, so that our web designer could start putting the pages together because we want the parents to have as much opportunity to see how successful they were and not only in the physical work that they created.”
Curran described the students as well-spoken with lovely artists' statements.
“They also wanted to acknowledge their families for all of their tremendous support,” she said.
“Another thing we had never done before that added to the syllabus is that we had a communications major come in and record each one.
“It just adds time to prepare.”
TRIAL BY WIRE
2021 was the first year in a number of years where the students themselves installed their own work.
“In years past, our preparator, Walter (Early), installed the work,” Curran said.
“We thought it would be a valuable teaching experience, especially as these young folks start to graduate and they will be pursuing exhibits in other venues.
“Often, some of these venues require that you hang your own work. We wanted to make sure they had the experience of doing that. There was some logistical challenges and also because they don't have any exhibition installation experience.”
Previously at other institutions, Curran always had students hang their shows.
“But oftentimes because it was a smaller institution, many of those students would have worked for me for a number of years before they got to the senior role,” she said.
“So this was a learning experience for me as an instructor that ah, I need to schedule next year to give them much more time to do it because it was overwhelming for them. They responded like champions.”
There was a learning curve for Curran as an instructor working with students, who had very, very minimal if all installation experience.
“Which will help me improve the class for the next group,” she said.
“But it was also an eye-opening thing for them, too, because it's just time consuming.
“Oftentimes when people come to the show, they see this beautiful laid out show. It's fun to walk through. I feels great, but it really takes time to do that.” There were a lot of learning curves and revelations."
The students and faculty tried to cover all bases.
“A lot of those things were things that had never been done prior to COVID occurring,” Curran said.
“And last year, the students didn't get to have a reception nor did they give a presentation of any kind. We are very grateful that we were allowed to do presentations in the Hartman Theater.”
The museum was allowed to have a few guests from the campus community.
“Since we are not allowed currently to be open to the general public, it was a nice opportunity for students to celebrate with their faculty, who've been mentoring them through the entire four years and with a few close friends they had here on campus,” she said.
“I think in the future, some of these things will become permanent parts of this class because what I'm feeling is that hopefully next year everybody is going to be vaccinated and we will be able to go back and do more in-person things.”
Curran thinks it is really valuable to record presentations, exhibition and put them online regardless.
“Some of our students are international students, so their parents would not have been able to come anyway,” she said.
“Or some of the young people there they might have grandparents or cousins or any number of family that live in other states who wouldn't be able to be present either.”
The tech learning curve was a challenge, but will be an asset in the long run.
“Overall, I think I can speak for myself and the faculty to say we all are just really, really proud of the professional way that this class has conducted themselves and proud of the quality and quantity of work that they made,” Curran said.
