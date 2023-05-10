PLATTSBURGH — Killian Croghan. Rachel Hoffstatter. Emily Lord. Tram (Zoe) Nguyen. Roldnardy Norelus.
The B.F.A. Senior Exhibit 2023 features the artistry of this fabulous graduating class at the Plattsburgh State Art Museum through May 20.
“I’m really proud of this class,” Tonya M. Cribb, director of Plattsburgh State Art Museum, said.
“There were five graduating seniors this year. We have a range of works. We have graphic design. We have watercolor painting. We have photography. There’s some digital design in here. There’s a wonderful sculptural piece and oil paintings. So, that’s kind of a range of the work entails.”
The show is exclusive to the Burke Gallery since the Myers Lobby Gallery is under construction.
“Even the catalog for the show is totally student designed. Zoe (Tram Nguyen) has both photography work and graphic design work, but she also designed the catalog. She did an amazing job, a really good job. It’s one of the nice things that one student will always design the catalog but everyone gets to walk away with something that they can show their next employer or next gallery with that catalog.”
ARTISTS’ STATEMENTS
Killian Croghan
Influenced by my passion for the natural world, I have always found joy in telling stories through art. My drawings, illustrations, and paintings correspond to these interests, working from both observation and imagination to create a variety of narratives inspired by the local landscape and ancient Celtic mythology. In each medium, my focus is on developing many layers of color which build to create unique combinations of hues and values. Aiming for a sense of timelessness within the imagery, my objective is to draw viewers deeper into the stories and landscapes I have composed.
Rachel Hoffstatter
Human behavior such as body language, verbal communication and facial expression can relay a complex range of emotion. I find inspiration through observing people interacting in social settings, as well as when they are seemingly alone. As an artist I believe that there is a societal standard for beauty and that most people do not and cannot perfectly fit into its parameters. In my art, I focus on portraying the imperfections within a body and the stories that it tells.
Emily Lord
My artwork encompasses photographs that aim to tell a story to the viewer. Common themes in my work are the passage of time, memory, and aging. I use these themes to strengthen my photography and to create connections between the viewer and my work. I’ve always enjoyed experimenting with my photography, whether it’s through the use of motion or abstracting my photographs, playing around with new techniques refreshes me as an artist. Much of my photography is deeply personal to me but I always allow my images to take on various meanings. In other words, I deliberately infuse various meanings into my work. I want my work to not only be a way of expressing myself and my feelings through art but a way for the viewer of my photographs to connect their personal experiences and see themselves in my work.
Tram (Zoe) Nguyen
My father documented my childhood for the entirety of its first 10 years with his compact camera, and he unknowingly introduced me to the artistry of photography. After he gave me my first camera as my 13th birthday gift, I started taking pictures as a hobby. With each moment captured, I realized even our most vivid memories, happy or sad, are like fireworks: ignite in a dazzling display of brilliance but rapidly die out, leaving behind only a thin trail of smoke and a recollection of their fleeting grandeur. I started to appreciate photography as an art of preserving the beauty of each moment in our lives that could have been fragmented and faded away in our memory landscape.
I also came to the realization that photography can go beyond preserving memories. With the knowledge and skills I acquired in graphic design like digital imaging and photo manipulation, I create “collages” of my photographs. Through those collages, I allow my imagination and creativity to flourish, and make a world from my dream.
The majority of my graphic design is inspired by contemporary and modernist paintings, such as the geometric and abstract style of the Bauhaus school. On the other hand, Baroque masters such as Caravaggio and Gentileschi, and their chiaroscuro treatment of deep contrast shadow and dazzling highlights have been a great inspiration for my photographic work. The images I created are an exploration of my own identity as a Vietnamese artist living in the United States, a journey of finding my connection with my own culture while living in a foreign country. In both my photography and graphic design, I strive for depth in highlights and shadows as well as simplicity in form and color in order to produce minimalistic artwork that can also embrace vibrancy and details. Through my two different mediums, my goal is to utilize design, illustration, and image to portray the beauty of simplicity and the power of color in the environment around us.
Roldnardy Norelus
This body of work is a tribute to God and my family, who have been an incredible support system and highly inspirational to me. My work in this exhibition is a tribute to the role they have played in my life and is also an opportunity to share a body of work that is personal. The collective body of my graphic design work reflects, expresses, and shares my Christian faith. This collection of work was created with references to biblical narratives and theological concepts, my pivotal passion and interest. I wish for the viewer to consider my work as an opportunity to open their mind and reflect on a perspective that has given meaning and purpose to many people’s lives and may, if given the opportunity, solve society’s issues. My artwork shares a message that has truly changed my life and I find great satisfaction in sharing it with others.
