PLATTSBURGH — March 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Peru Central School Auditorium.
After a three-year hiatus, the Adirondack Youth Orchestra Association (AYOA) welcomes young musicians back to hone their skills in a symphonic orchestra as it has since it was founded in 1985.
“It’s very exciting to begin rebuilding the Adirondack Youth Orchestra and working with the talented, motivated students who participate in our programs,” Todd Pray, AYOA conductor, said.
“Through the years of COVID, many people have rediscovered the need for, and value of, live music in the community. In that spirit, the AYOA intends to send our groups out into the community more often beginning in 2023. That means more performances in more venues. For our first concert back, we’re also inviting any interested AYOA alumni to join us. In the coming years, we are hoping to have many collaborations with neighboring programs as well as continue featuring guest artists and clinicians.”
LAST NOTES
AYOA’s last concert prior to COVID was in November 2019.
“We were about to start our spring session when the pandemic hit,” Linda Hooper-Morgan, AYOA president, said.
“During the hiatus, the Board of Directors and conductors met over Zoom to discuss the pros and cons of a potential return, continued fundraising, and recruitment of new board members. In the end, our return was dictated by the pandemic and the availability of conductors and a venue.”
During the hiatus, a handful of student musicians graduated from high school and missed performing with the AYOA during the last three years.
“However, I am excited to see what this new beginning will bring,” Hooper-Morgan said.
“We hope to have many new families involved.”
THE WAY THEY WERE
Prior to COVID the AYOA held performances in both the Fall and Spring.
“We worked diligently on fundraising efforts and developing a base from which to grow,” Hooper-Morgan said.
“We were able to have a small vocal ensemble, Youth Strings and a larger symphonic orchestra. We ranged from approximately 30-50 students. Our concerts were always well received, with a lot of community support, including friends and family of our young student musicians.”
The AYOA relies on the support of private donors, corporations and grants.
“We are always seeking new ways for community outreach and fundraising,” she said.
During the height of the pandemic, the performing arts were severely impacted, music programs in schools across the North Country were hit hard.
“The loss of student musicians was county wide,” she said.
“I do believe, however, that a shift is beginning. More students are once again joining orchestra and band programs. It’s very exciting to watch the renewed growth in the performance arts in our schools. I am confident that this shift will occur in musical organizations like the AYOA.”
UNICORN
While North Country schools have many outstanding music programs, it is a rare opportunity for woodwind, brass, percussion, and string students to perform full symphonic literature together.
“The AYOA provides that opportunity,” Pray said.
“Students from around the region are able to come together to collaborate on and perform some of the rich symphonic literature from a variety of historical periods, including modern repertoire.”
AYOA is practicing for concerts on June 11 and 18.
“We try to be creative and forward-looking in our programming,” Pray said.
“In past concerts, we have featured everything from traditional symphonies to concertos for bagpipes, selections with electric guitar, video game music, jazz masterworks, premiers of original works, collaborations with local school choirs, and much more. In short, we try not to put limits on our music-making. Our upcoming concert will feature ‘Pops’ music: a collection of movie music, theatre music, and modern hits.”
LIFE SKILLS
The AYOA is somewhat unique in that it brings young people together from all across the region to cooperate on projects, rather than compete against each other.
“Aside from providing a unique musical experience, it builds community relationships, fosters understanding of people from different places and different cultures, and helps prepare students for community involvement in the future,” Pray said.
Hooper-Morgan concurred.
“We offer student musicians the unique opportunity to perform alongside like-minded peers in a symphonic orchestra,” she said.
“Through the AYOA, these students not only foster new interpersonal relationships with peers across the North Country, but they also engage in community outreach bringing their enjoyment of performing music to neighboring communities.”
Ralph “Pete’ Conroy, AYOA vice president, is also looking forward to get the organization going again.
“For the kids that are interested in playing orchestral music that don’t have the opportunity to do as much as they want,” he said.
The Youth Orchestra provides the opportunity for student musicians to thrive beyond their present circumstances.
“It’s been a great experience for many area musicians for the last 30-plus years,” Conroy said.
“Many kids had a good time meeting other kids around the county from all over the area that they wouldn’t have met otherwise. It’s always a good thing to put on your resume for a college application, for that matter.”
AYOA’s mission remains the same.
“2023, as with all the past years, it is the hope of the AYOA inspire the love of music in future generations as well as offering student musicians an enriching program that our school districts are unable to offer,” Hooper-Morgan said.
For more information, visit: https://www.ayoa.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.