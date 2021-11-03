PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Wind Ensemble streamlines from 40 to six players plus two reciters and conductor Daniel Gordon for its 2021 program.
COVID constraints informed the choice of a single chamber-music piece, Sir William Walton's (OM) “Façade” on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh.
The piece is the composer's musical setting of 21 short poems by early 20th century British poet, Dame Edith Sitwell, DBE.
Collectively, the poems portray various aspects of British society at that time.
DELTA DECISIONS
“The smartest thing to do this time is one single, long chamber music piece with a minimum number of players,” Gordon said.
“So a logical piece to do in the wind repertoire was William Walton's “Façade,” which had been on my list to do for a long time. It's a piece for six instrumentalists, a reciter and then the conductor. So, a very small number.
“We're going to be doing it with nine performers altogether. We have two reciters. One piece lasts about 45-50 minutes, so that's about how long our programs usually are, so this is the perfect piece to do. We can rehearse socially distanced. We can perform socially distanced. We can stream it onstage if we still weren't allowed to have audiences.”
Drew Benware and Trevor White (reciters), Robin Cameron-Phillips (flute/piccolo), Janine Scherline (clarinet/bass clarinet), Todd Pray (saxophone), Gene Baker (trumpet), Esther Rogers Baker (cello), and Alison Menard (percussion) comprise the ensemble.
FANFARE WITH MINIATURES
Gordon describes “Façade” “as a real period from the 1920s based on Sitwell's poetry set to music by Walton.
“It's not sung,” he said.
“It's spoken. It's not narrated because narrated is someone speaks in normal rhythm and there's kind of music going on in the background. It's recited. That is there are rhythms notated there, so it's very precisely coordinated rhythmically with the music that's going on.
“The rhythmic aspect of the music is very important because remember this is the 1920s, the era of James Joyce, Ulysses, and a lot of experimentation in literature and writing.”
In “Façade,” Sitwell explored metrically and rhythmically – perfect rhymes, end rhymes, slant rhymes, alliteration, assonance, etc.
“These are very important aspects to the poetry, and then she showed those aspects to William Walton, and he made sure to incorporate those or to reflect them somehow in the music,” Gordon said.
“The poems are very much a reflection of their times. There are a lot of references to British society, tea times, and things like that. But the music is also very reflective of its time because there are things like a foxtrot, polka, a waltz, a yodeling tune, a tango-pasodoble, all things like that. It's a collection of very short poems. There's a fanfare and 21 movements to this that sounds really long, but each of the movements is only about two minutes long. It's a bunch of miniatures.”
They are: “Hornpipe,” “En Famille,” “Mariner Man,” “Long Steel Grass,” “Through Gilded Trellises,” “Tango-Pasodoble,” “Lullaby for Jumbo,” “Black Mrs. Behemoth, “Tarantella,” “A Man from a Far Countree,” “By the Lake,” "Country Dance,” “Polka,” “Four in the Morning,” “Something Lies Beyond the Scene,” “Valse,” “Jodelling Son,” “Scotch Rhapsody,” “Popular Song,” “Fox-Trot 'Old Sir Faulk'” and “Sir Beelzebub.”
DOUBLE TAKE
Benware noted pretty sensitive words in the texts that contain passé ideas and racial stereotypes.
He asked Gordon to run it by Dr. Michelle Cromwell, Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, at the college, who suggested “in order to make sure this doesn't get out of control, let's do the right thing.”
“When we have issues like this you can do one or two things: you can turn and run in the opposite direction or you can stand up and address it,” Gordon said.
Cromwell suggested AWE do the latter.
“If we turn and run, we're never gone to get past these issues,” he said.
“Turning and running would be leave out the movements that have the potentially offensive words (Negro, Negress, Hottentot, cocktail shaker, etc.) in it, change the piece, something like that.”
Because some of the text is sensitive by today’s standards, there will be a pre-concert (6:15 p.m.) and post-concert discussion in Giltz led by Cromwell.
“You have to understand the context this comes from,” Gordon said.
“These words were not offensive 100 years ago, but they've changed their meaning. As I talked with Michelle Cromwell about this more, I didn't even realize in looking at some of these what some of these phrases meant. I don't even know if people are going to understand it or even if they're going to be able to hear it. A lot of these lyrics go by very fast."
Sitwell was more concerned with the sounds of the words and the rhythms of the words than the meanings.
“If I understand her poetry well,” Gordon said.
“Poetry is not my specialty. Certainly, the music isn't offensive in any way. It's very colorful. There's a lot of variety in it. There's all kinds of dances and popular tunes, and bluesy things. We're really looking forward to doing this again.
“It's been a very peculiar time for musicians. A lot of us had all our gigs canceled for a long time. So, I think it will be very rewarding for us to get together and make music together again. I think it will be very good for audiences to hear live music."
