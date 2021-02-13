Awash in mustaches & whimsy

PLATTSBURGH – Children's book author Amy Guglielmo's latest release is “Just Being Dalí,” a biography of artist Salvador Dalí, an invididual very comfortable being his outrageous self.
“I think it's really important that kids feel like they can be different," she said.
"Many people know Dalí's work, and no one had written a picture book about him before. This is the first picture book about him. There's one, but it's not really a true biography. I thought he had such a good story to tell.”
“Just Being Dalí” is available ($17.99) at the Cornerstone-Bookshop in Plattsburgh and Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid.
DAY DREAMER
Salvador Felipe Jacinto Dalí was born May 11, 1904 in Figueres, Spain to Salvador Dalí Cusi and his wife, Felipa Domenech Ferres.
“As a little kid, he was a day dreamer and he liked to play pretend,” Guglielmo said.
“I think he really never grew up. He never lost that sense of wonder that we have as a kid. People told him to grow up and to stop being so silly. It's just who he was, and on top of that his art is so realistic and magnificent.”
It would have been a different matter if he was a lesser artist that made junk.
“He was an incredible artist doing all this stuff that nobody else had done,” she said.
“I think we need to celebrate thinking outside of the box and the creativity.”
Dalí grew up in the small town located on the coast in Catalonia.
“You see so much of where he grew up in his paintings,” Guglielmo said.
“The landscapes are of of his home on the coast of Spain. He was an artist as a child, but his parents discouraged it.
“Then, he got sick and went to live with some of his parents' friends while he recovered. His parents' friend was an artist and really fostered his creativity and taught him how to paint at a very young age. He was really skilled.”
SURREALISM CIRCLES
In 1922, Dalí was admitted to the San Fernando Academy of Art in Madrid.
“He studied formally, but he got expelled from art school a couple of times which is kind of perfect,” Guglielmo said.
“He wanted all the other art students to get expelled, too. He was trouble maker. He didn't want to follow the rules.”
In 1925, Dalí mounted his first solo exhibition in Barcelona.
A year later, he went to Paris for the first time and met Pablo Picasso.
“He went to Paris and met other surrealist artists like him that were experimenting,” she said.
“That's when he met other people who were trying new things. In Paris, that's where all the artists go to make magic happen.”
In 1928, Dalí garnered international acclaim with the exhibition of “Basket of Bread” at the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh, Pa.
“The funniest thing was someone claimed to be his child not long ago,” Guglielmo said.
“This isn't in the book. When they went to exhume his body, his mustache was like perfect, which I think Dalí would really appreciate.
“He wrote a book about his mustache. I have been having fun. I've been sending people mustache tattoos and stickers, and I put a mustache on my car.”
LIFE AS ART
After finding his like-minded tribe in Paris, Dalí struggled in the studio.
“One day he was frustrated with a painting, and he saw a blob of cheese that had melted, and that's when he came up with the 'Persistence of Memory,'” she said.
“That famous painting was inspired by melted cheese, which I think is hilarious. That painting actually made him very famous, and he went to New York.”
Dalí also became really famous for his antics off canvas.
“For being sort of ridiculous and wearing crazy costumes, and he drove around in a car stuffed with cauliflower,” she said.
“He walked his pet anteater on the streets of Paris. The surrealists, all the artists and the critics, were mad at him for being more of a performer and not focusing on his art. But to Dalí, life was art.”
Central to Guglielmo's book research was the Teatre-Museu Gala Salvador Dalí, which he designed in his birthplace and the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla.
“So, I accessed their archives,” she said.
“And, he's written books. I watched a lot of interviews with him and videos with him. He wasn't shy. That's where a lot of the book comes from.
“Dalí said he grew his mustache because he doesn't smoke. It was better for his health, and he carried around mustaches in a cigarette case. Instead of cigarettes, he carried around a spare one. So, I think that's kind of funny.”
MONTREAL CONNECTION
Guglielmo was inspired and dedicated the book to Diane Fine, her former SUNY Plattsburgh professor of art.
“In 1990, and she doesn't remember this, we did a class trip up to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and there was a Dalí show there, Guglielmo said.
“The whole museum was just filled, and I got immersed in it. They had a giant, 40 ft. inflatable lobster on the side of the museum, which is fantastic. Just to see that much art work, which I think his art work has some optical illusions.”
There was a “Mae West” sofa in the shape of lips, Dalí jewelry and collaborations with fashion designers.
“All of his many things that he created was in the museum at once," she said.
"It was just so whimsical, so creative, so much imagination, then I thought kids need to know about all this fabulousness."
RIGHT LINES
Guglielmo teamed up again with illustrator Brett Helquist, who also illustrated “Cézanne's Parrot” also published by Penguin Random House.
“'Cézanne's Parrot' came out a year ago,” she said.
“And when I wrote that book, I worked with this illustrator and I said he would be such a good illustrator of Dalí because of his lines, just the way he drew.”
Guglielmo wrote the book hoping not knowing that Helquist and she would collaborate again.
“And it worked out,” she said.
“My editor agreed. He was just the perfect person to create these elongated arms and legs and fantastic images.
“I was really inspired by Brett's artwork, and that's where the idea came from. Knowing that I wanted to make a Dalí book someday, he was just the perfect person.”
