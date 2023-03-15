SARANAC LAKE — Award-winning author and Keene resident Lorraine Duvall continues to get traction from her 2020 Bloated Toe Publishing release, “Finding A Woman’s Place: The Story of a 1970s Feminist Collective in the Adirondacks.”
“The great thing is more and more of the women who were there and have found out about the book on the Facebook page,” she said.
“I have gotten some really great contacts that I didn’t have before. So I was thinking, maybe I’ll put out a second edition or something with some of these other great stories. There was an interview that was on North Country Public Radio. I’ve gotten more and more publicity, even though the book has been out for almost two years.”
On Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, the author, historian and outdoor enthusiast will present a talk about the women’s commune. The event is part of the Road to Retirement Series, and books will be available for sale and signing.
A WOMAN’S PLACE
In 1974, seven women bought an abandoned, 23-acre rustic resort in Athol and moved there with their eight children. They put on retreats for women, mostly from the Hudson Valley and New York City.
The lesbian-friendly and self-discovery affirming commune lasted for eight years, from 1974 to 1982, until it dissolved mostly for financial reasons.
Duvall attended a summer retreat with her six-year-old child during feminism’s second wave of the women’s liberation movement. At the time, she had just started becoming active in the movement. Recently divorced, she moved back to upstate New York and was living in Rome at the time.
In search of like-minded women, she went to a weekend retreat in Paradox, which was the beginning of the women’s movement and where the seven commune founders met. Duvall visited A Woman’s Place twice and learned about the Adirondack commune in founder Marie Deyoe’s letter to the editor, which appeared in Ms. Magazine.
FULL CIRCLE
Duvall research interests in intentional communities led her to examine what happened to the founders. She discovered that she was actually friends of some of them, and didn’t know about their Athol connection. She found women who had been involved from the Lake Placid area, Saranac Lake, Lake Clear and Plattsburgh.
“I had been talking more and more to people that had been in kind of communal places in the Adirondacks,” Duvall said.
“The first idea was just to write about communes in the Adirondacks. There was one right here near me in Upper Jay, actually. I made some contact with the people, but they were, let’s just say, not so forthcoming. I thought the next one I’ll do, I’ll go and find about the collective I had visited when I was a young woman. I found more and more people who were there. They were real friendly and very open. It just seemed like that was the book what was really happening in the ‘70s with women, which is so different now. I just had fun doing it.”
Duvall’s two previous books, “And I Know Too Much to Pretend: A Memoir” and In Praise of Quiet Waters: Finding Solitude and Adventures in the Wild Adirondacks” have both been award winners.
‘SENSE OF PLACE’
“I said I wasn’t going to write another book,” she said.
“And well, it turns out I am writing another book. The book is about where I live. I had been trying to, in my other books, capture a sense of place, which I did at the Woman’s Place but that was that place because I wanted to be with these women at that period of time. A sense of place? I said hey, that’s where I live now.”
Duvall has been talking to neighbors and looking at historical records.
“This will be another memoir of my experiences,” she said.
“I’ve lived here for over 20 years now. I’ve hired an editor, and I will be out with another book this summer.”
The book’s title is still in the working stage of possibilities.
“It’s basically a sense of place where I live,” she said.
“I live in Keene. I live in between Keene and Upper Jay. I live in the Styles Brook Watershed. It includes both parts of the Town Keene and Jay. It’s up in the Jay Mountain Wilderness Area. It’s a beautiful area. How did I get there? I had wanted to live in the Adirondacks forever, ever since I was a Girl Scout.”
Duvall retired here in 2000 after spending 50 years as a mid-century computer programmer. She did volunteer work locally, mostly environmental work, and attended writing workshops and writing retreats, for example, with the late author/ecologist/photographer Anne LaBastille at Great Camp Sagamore.
Duvall has written articles for Adirondack Life, Adirondack Explorer, CANOE Journal and is a regular contributor to The Adirondack Almanack.
“I met Nathan Farb, and he had this property up in the glen,” she said.
“He showed me it one day, and I said this is great and so I bought the property from Nathan.”
Duvall purchased 75 acres.
“It had a three-acre field already cleared, which is where I built a house,” she said.
“The rest is forested land. It is gorgeous.”
