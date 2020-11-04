PLATTSBURGH — One long-time city councilor is at risk of losing his seat following election day results on Tuesday.
The Clinton Board of Elections unofficial election results had independent candidate Jacob Avery 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Michael "Mike" Kelly for the City Common Council's Ward 2 seat.
“I’m happy with the position I’m in right now,” Avery said. “I am surprised by the total number of early voting. I thought it would be much higher.”
Kelly has represented the city ward for three terms since 2008.
“I’m disappointed in the Democratic turnout in our ward; we have a lot of democrats, but many of them chose not to vote, unfortunately,” Kelly said. “We’ll have to see what the absentee ballots do to that number.”
There had been 250 absentee ballots sent out for the Ward 2 race as of Monday morning, with 199 returned as of Tuesday, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections.
“I’m cautiously optimistic; I do believe most of (the absentees) were democratic,” Kelly said. “Did they vote for me, I don’t know, I guess we’ll have to see.”
Avery said that if the absentees affirm the election day’s results, a big focus for him going forward will be working and meeting with people in city government, including Kelly.
“Yes, I might be elected in, but it’s not just me moving the ball forward,” Avery said.
WARD 4
In the fight for the seat left open after former city employee Paul DeDominicas, a Democrat elected in the fall of 2019, resigned this year, Democrat Jennifer Tallon finished election night up 145 votes over her Independent challenger Ethel Facteau.
Like the Kelly-Avery race, the final result will come down to absentee ballots, as there had been 499 absentee ballots sent out for the Ward 4 race as of Monday morning, with 410 returned as of Tuesday, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections.
“It’s important that every vote gets counted; we’ll see what the voters decide,” Tallon said.
Facteau was not able to reached on election night.
WARD 5
The race between incumbent Democrat Patrick McFarlin and Independent challenger Johnathan D. Gordon was all but secured for McFarlin by the end of election night.
McFarlin finished the night with a 501-vote lead over Gordon, according to the county’s unofficial results.
There were 445 absentee ballots sent out related to the race as of Monday morning, the county board of elections said, with 374 returned as of Tuesday.
McFarlin wished the best to Gordon, who he said ran a strong campaign.
Campaigning required a very different skillset than political organizing, Gordon said,
“I’ve connected with a lot of people (in the campaign) that I want to keep working with,” Gordon said. “It was an adjustment to go from the slow organizing speed to this fast pace.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.