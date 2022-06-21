PLATTSBURGH — This week marks the end of a nine-week rise in prices with a 4.2 cent decrease from a week ago.
According to Gasbuddy data compiled from more than 11 million price reports from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is up 37.3 cents from a month ago and up $1.92 per gallon from a year ago.
“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
“I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”
DEMAND UP
According to Gasbuddy Data, the national weekly demand for fuel rose 6.3% from the prior week.
The price of $4.99 per gallon remains to be the most commonly encountered by motorists. Top 10% of gas stations report an average $6.15 per gallon, with the bottom 10% averaging $4.38 per gallon.
The states with the highest reported average gas price per gallon are California at $6.38, Nevada at $5.62 and Alaska at $5.59.
The lowest reported prices per gallon are Georgia at $4.46 per, Mississippi with $4.47 and Arkansas at $4.50.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, June 21 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.89
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.85
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.85
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.99
Peru: Liberty’s Garage on Main Street — $4.99
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.99
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street — $4.99
