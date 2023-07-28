PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have rised again with the national average up 2.1 cents to $3.55 per gallon, and in New York State, prices are up 2.9 cents since last week and stand at $3.66 per gallon.
QUIET STRETCH
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 88.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For the second straight week, we saw another small rise in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss-up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 0.6 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged at $3.29. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.79 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.92.
Washington, California and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $4.86, $4.84 and $4.65 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.05, Tennessee at $3.16 and Louisiana at $3.18.
Those who are planning road trips this season are encouraged to pay attention to gas prices.
Gas prices between states vary due to factors such as state taxes and proximity to oil refineries and resulting transportation costs.
“Crossing state lines is often an exciting time for summer road trippers, signaling progress and new experiences. However, these milestones should also serve as a red flag to drivers,” Haan said.
“The difference in gas prices among two bordering states can add up to over $10 on a single tank of gas, potentially costing American travelers hundreds on long road trips in some parts of the country. All it takes is 10 seconds to check gas prices on both sides of the border to avoid burning up more money on fuel than you need to. Why pay more?”
LOCAL PRICES
As of Thursday, July 27, these are the updated reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.69
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.69
Sam’s Club — $3.68
Maplefields (US Ave) — $3.92
Church Oil — $3.93
Stewart’s Shops (S Catherine Street) — $3.92
Stewart’s Shops (Cornelia Street) — $3.92
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.89
Stewart’s Shops (4717 US9) — $3.92
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US9) — $3.91
Mountain Mart — $3.93
Saranac Lake:
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.99
Mobil (Lakeflower Avenue) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.99
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.79
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.93
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.98
