Gas prices fall again, the national average is down 3.9 cents from a week ago to $3.51 per gallon and in New York State prices have risen 0.4 cents to $3.66 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 119.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporary rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn’t been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel. It’s likely that, as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline fell 2.3 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.39. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.73 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.93.
California, Hawaii and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $4.80, $4.71 and $4.64 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.93, Texas at $3.05 and Louisiana at $3.06.
LOCAL COSTS
As of Thursday, June 8, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.61
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.63
Sunoco (Cornelia Street) — $3.71
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.63
Buck’s Plaza — $3.58
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.73
Shell — $3.79
Mountain Mart — $3.71
Mobil (Rugar Street) — $3.69
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.95
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.99
Mobile (Broadway) — $3.99
Keeseville:
Sunoco — $3.76
Lake Placid:
Mobil — $3.95
Stewart’s Shops — $3.95
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.79
Mobil — $3.79
Rouses Point:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.69
Beekmantown:
Mobil — $3.73
