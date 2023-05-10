Gas prices have fallen for a third week, the national average is down 7.5 cents from a week ago to $3.50 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 7.5 cents lower than a month ago and 80.7 cents lower than a year ago.
“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline dropped 0.8 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.39. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.78 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.90.
California, Hawaii and Arizona average the highest prices per gallon at $4.77, $4.73 and $4.70 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.97, Texas at $3.02 and Louisiana at $3.06.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, May 9 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club - $3.52
Stewart’s Shops (South Catherine Street) - $3.65
Stewart’s (809 State Rte 3) - $3.65
Mobil - $3.65
Champy’s Gas and Go - $3.64
Shell (State Route 3) - $3.64
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum - $3.61
Peru:
Stewart’s Shops - $3.68
Saranac Lake:
Mobil - $3.95
Stewart’s Shops - $3.95
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shops - $3.93
West Chazy:
Mobil - $3.69
