Gas prices continue to rise, the national average is up 7.8 cents to $3.79 per gallon and in New York State prices are up 9 cents since last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.
“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 1.3 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is up 20 cents from last week at $3.69. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.93 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.30.
California, Washington and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $5.03, $4.96 and $4.71 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.31, Louisiana at $3.41 and Alabama at $3.43.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Aug. 8, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.73
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.75
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.79
Mountain Mart — $3.99
St. Armand’s — $3.99
Mobil (State Rte 22) — $3.93
Stewart’s Shops (US-9) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops (State Rte 3) — $3.99
Shell (State Rte 3) — $3.99
Maplefields (Military Turnpike) — $3.99
Maplefields (State Rte 3) — $3.99
Maplefields (US Avenue) — $3.99
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.94
Stewart’s Shops — $4.79
Champlain:
Sunoco (Ridge Road) — $4.99
Mobil (US-11) — $4.99
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $4.77
