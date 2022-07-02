PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices continue to decline for a second week, dropping 8.8 cents from a week ago.
According to Gasbuddy data compiled from more than 11 million price reports from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is still up 28.3 cents from a month ago and stands at $1.79 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”
RISE IN DEMAND
According to Gasbuddy demand data driven by Pay with Gasbuddy, gasoline saw a 1.6% rise in national demand.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $4.59, down 40 cents from last week. Top 10% of gas stations report an average of $6.09 per gallon; the bottom 10% report an average $4.27 per gallon.
The states with the highest reported average gas price per gallon are California at $6.30, Nevada at $5.58 and Alaska at $5.56.
The states with the lowest reported average price per gallon are Georgia at $4.37, South Carolina at $4.39 and Mississippi at $4.39.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Wednesday, June 29 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.78
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.85
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.85
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.89
Peru: Liberty’s Garage on Main Street — $4.85
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.89
