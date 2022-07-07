Prices at the pump declined for the third week in a row, down 10.4 cents from a week ago, analysts said Wednesday.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from over 11 million price reports of over 150,000 gas stations in the US, the national average is down 7.1 cents from a month ago and $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”
According to GasBuddy demand data, the national demand of gasoline has risen 2.1% from the prior week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $4.49, down 10 cents from last week. The top 10% of gas stations report an average of $6.03 per gallon; the bottom 10% report an average of $4.13 per gallon.
The states with the highest reported average gas price per gallon are California at $6.21, Hawaii at $5.58 and Alaska at $5.53.
The states with the lowest reported average price per gallon are South Carolina at $4.25, Georgia at $4.28, and Mississippi at $4.29.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Wednesday, July 6 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.68
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.79
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.81
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.75
Peru: Liberty’s Garage on Main Street — $4.85
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.79
