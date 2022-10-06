PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rose for a second consecutive week, the national average is up 11.1 cents from a week ago to $3.78 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is down 25.7 cents from a month ago and 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN REGIONS
“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline decreased last week by 1.8%.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.29. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $6.09 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.92.
California, Oregon and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $6.25, $5.36 and $5.34 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.02, Louisiana at $3.06 and Texas at $3.06.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Oct. 4, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.36
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $3.73
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.65
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.65
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $3.73
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $3.75
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $3.69
Port Henry: Stewarts Shop — $3.89
