PLATTSBURGH — The first leg of the Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour cranks up today at the Clinton County Historical Association from 10 a.m. to noon at 98 Ohio Ave. (Old Base) in Plattsburgh.
The tour, delayed due to last year's pandemic lockdown, commemorates and celebrates the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920 and recognizes and demonstrates the many ways women fought for the right to vote prior to 1920.
“There was an auto tour in Plattsburgh in 1911, and we have this wonderful photo of it,” Helen Nerska, director of CCHA, said.
“So, the women were here. They went from county to county apparently, according to the newspaper, they attracted over 200 people. This is on the corner of Brinkerhoff and Margaret, right in front of where the Strand Theater is now and right next to the Witherill. It was a good place to start the Auto Tour because we had the proof."
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D - Chateaugay Lake) and Clinton County Legislator Patty Waldron (D - Area 6) will be in attendance at the event, which features a special presentation by Inez Milholland (Sandra Weber), a Tea and cookies with suffragists before a send-off to the afternoon North Star Underground Railroad Museum portion held at the Ausable Chasm Pavilion (See Sidebar).
The Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour was funded by an agreement awarded by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission to New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission in partnership with the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
A grant was awarded to CCHA for the Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour Committee.
The Auto Tour was conceived by Sandra Weber, author-actress from Elizabethtown, and Tisha Dolton, librarian and historian of the Folklife Center at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.
“This was their baby,” Nerska said.
“We got lots of people. This is quite a group.”
ANTI-SUFFRAGIST ANCESTOR
CCHA was ahead of this pandemic delayed centennial with a 2017 exhibition on local suffragists, which marked the 100th anniversary of New York State women getting the right to vote. With research conducted by SUNY Plattsburgh Women & Gender Studies students, the association published a companion book in 2019.
Saturday, Nerska portrays Harriet “Hattie” Dudley Bell.
“She was the mother-in-law of Frank Hagar's son,” she said.
“Hattie Belle was a suffragist from day one also. So, it must have been interesting. It's not like Frank Hagar didn't respect women in the old-fashioned way he thought they were just marvelous doing what they did best in the home. He wasn't abusive or anything. That's just how he was thinking.”
Frank Hagar, Nerska's anti-suffragist great-grandfather, wrote a book called “The American Family.”
“It doesn't say the word suffrage, but it does talk about women's position,” she said.
“I haven't ingested that book.”
MOTHER OF COUNTY SUFFRAGISTS
Jan Couture will portray Hannah Straight Lansing.
“She was also involved from day one,” Nerska said.
“Before the 1915 vote, they had this big rally. New York state was hoping to get the vote in 1915, but they didn't. She was at this big rally, and it was determined she was the mother of the Clinton County suffrage. It was a quote in the newspaper.”
Lansing wrote profiles of Champlain men and women published in the Plattsburgh Sentinel.
"“Hannah did this," Nerska said.
"She wasn't given credit for it at all. She had children's books and children's stories. She was editor of the Sentinel for about 15 years.”
TOP CLASS ACT
Ellen Adams portrays Marian “Dot” Parkhurst.
“She's Kit Booth's aunt,” Nerska said.
“Her sister, Marie Parkhurst Booth, was Kit Booth's grandmother, and she was amazing, too, but I just didn't have enough re-enactors. I would have her onstage, too.”
Dot penned pro-suffrage articles for local newspapers of the day.
“She went on to become the first female head of the Balance of Supply Division for the War Department in Washington, D.C.,” Nerska said.
“That was for World War I. She did a number of things that are in my book. She died in Plattsburgh at age 90. She's buried in Riverside. She graduated at the top of her class from Plattsburgh High in 1904.”
Her name doesn't start appearing in local newspapers until 1914.
“Then, it appears all the time,” Nerska said.
“She was writing these columns for the newspapers. She marched as a star in the living flag during the suffrage parade in New York City. Her sister (Marie Parker Booth, Mrs. John Booth) was also in all of these.”
ROLE MODEL
Reenactor Linda McKenny will reprise her role as Susan B. Anthony.
“On Saturday, once she goes into character, she's not going to come out," Nerska said.
The Champion of temperance, abolition, the rights of labor, and equal pay for equal work (according to National Women's History Museum website) was also important for Clinton County suffrage history.
“She came in 1855, and that's when Hannah Lansing first heard the word from Susan B. Anthony,” Nerska said.
“She was at that meeting. I cannot believe it. Then she came back in 1879, and Hattie Bell was at that meeting. It was just kind of so beyond logic that this happened to two women who were important in the Clinton County suffrage history.”
