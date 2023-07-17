PLATTSBURGH — Around February every year, Tim and Judy Gibbons’ children and grandchildren ask her what the theme is going to be this year in their Lorraine Street garden in Plattsburgh.
“So my daughter came up with it this year,” Judy said.
“She’s a speech pathologist and works with elementary kids. She had a list of all the books she thought would be most appropriate for me to paint canvases of. So that got it going. After that I started thinking, I know of someone who is an author. The young girl who grew up next to us is Ann Lavigne Fanning. She married Pete Fanning.
“So, I started corresponding with her just to see if she would care if I featured him as a featured writer or author, he prefers writer because he thinks it’s not as pretentious, and asked her to send me pictures of all of the spines of his books so I could do a canvas with all the books displayed in a stack. We talked back and forth a couple more times, and then she said, well Pete would be willing to do a mini book signing while we’re here on vacation in July and that’s how it call came about.”
The Gibbonses will host the book signing on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 51 Lorraine St. in the city.
“When he said he would do that, I was thrilled,” Judy said.
“I just had never even anticipated that as a possibility, and I was absolutely thrilled. So then we got into gear of how do we get this out there and let people know about it. My friend Karen Hulbert, who was an assistant in one of the elementary school libraries for many years, had a list of people to contact. We did that. I talked to Courtney (Meisenheimer, community engagement coordinator) with the City of Plattsburgh, and she promoted on the website. Then, Team Gibbons turned to social media and peppered the web about Wednesday’s engagement with Fanning, the author of YA books, “The Girl in My Treehouse,” “Please Don’t,” “Swatting at Butterflies,” “The Map of Us,” and “No Love Songs” as S. A. Fanning. His middle grade books include “Justice in a Bottle,” “Runaway Blues,” “Bricktown Boys,” “The Thing About Dad,” “The Dinner Debates,” “Fairy Dust Fumble,” and “Spellbound.”
Fanning has authored 12 books and hundreds of short stories. He deals with a wide range of topics, racism, chaotic home life, activism and much more.
“Hopefully, we will get a good crowd,” Judy said.
“So on that day if people have read his books, they can bring them with them and have him sign them or he will have books here that people can purchase if they want one of his books and have it signed.”
Refreshments will be served.
“They are real beach people, and they hope to hit the City Beach in the afternoon. We will have a tent for Pete,” Judy said.
Storybook Lane’s titles include “The Very, Hungry Caterpillar,” “Charlotte’s Webb,” “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” Goodnight Moon,” “Pete the Cat,” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.”
“These are all my daughter’s recommendations because she knows how much the children at school love them, and they’ve certainly been classics with our children and grandchildren,” Judy said.
“It’s a nice fit because we’ve got the Lending Library out front, too. So, it’s all come together. It’s been remarkable.”
