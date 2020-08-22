Author pens new book on new master

PLATTSBURGH – Children's book author Amy Guglielmo was researching another book when she came across an idea for another book, which she tucked away.
“I came across a fact about painter Paul Cézanne, and I thought it was really funny this great painter had a parrot that he taught to say, ' Cézanne is a great painter,'” the Plattsburgh resident said.
“I thought it would make a great children's book. If this great artist needed an affirmation bird, maybe we all need a little encouragement.”
Guglielmo held onto the idea for a decade about the celebrated painter and his beloved Bisou.
“It was a long process,” she said.
“It went through 10 revisions in 10 years. Then finally, there was an editor who got the joke.”
Illustrated by Brett Helquist and published by G. P. Putnam's Sons, this is her 11th or 12th book.
“Cézanne was known for being unconventional, and I want children to dare to be different like Cézanne,” Guglielmo said.
“To take chances and not be worried about making mistakes because they may discover something new and original.”
Guglielmo has several other books waiting to published.
“It's usually like a two-year process,” she said.
“You sell the book. Then, it has to be illustrated. The illustration takes so long, and I didn't do the illustrations. The illustrator I was paired with is famous for doing the Lemony Snicket books.
“He's also doing my next book in the series, which is a Salvador Dalí book. So it will be nice to have two books with the same illustrator about two artists. That will be out in February of next year.”
TO BUY
WHAT: "Cézanne's Parrot" by Amy Guglielmo.
TYPE: Hardcover picture book.
PRICE: $17.99
PAGES: 40
AGES: 4-8 years
PUBLISHER: G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
ISBN 9780525515081
AVAILABILITY: Locally and online.
