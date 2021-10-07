LAKE PLACID — Artist/creative Janelle Gray takes time out today from her doctoral studies at the University of Texas at Dallas to lead “Black Narratives,” an online Lake Placid Center for the Arts class focused on narratives about Black culture told by Black people.
In the multimedia class, participants will read, view and listen to assignments from a range of art forms such as literature, television, art and song.
Gray explains that these platforms “are useful tools to connect people through the sharing of stories” which will hopefully deepen understanding.
BLACK USANS
The class will contemplate the historical and political context surrounding these pieces, the message and why it is needed and the impact of the art on our communities.
The goal is for audiences to develop a broader artistic palette that may provide insight into parallel experiences that would otherwise go unseen.
“Black Narratives was commissioned by Lake Placid Center for the Arts,” Gray said.
“They were looking for something that kind of delved into stories of Black USAns. I realize sometimes I say that and people are like I have never heard that before.”
It's a way to honor the different Americas – North,
Central and South America.
“It's a way to separate those narratives,” she said.
In Colombia, Gray learned that the people there also consider themselves Americans, South Americans.
“Some kind of way, we have claimed America as our own thing,” she said.
“USAns admittedly doesn't sound as sexy as Americans. They commissioned the class to explore what it looks like to look at Black art. My intention for the class is to introduce people to Black narratives as they are.”
WHAT WAS BEING SAID
Gray has found, also in the academic field, Black art is separated as if its it's own thing.
“I don't think there is anything wrong with that in particularly because there is a certain context that a lot of art needs to be viewed within,” she said.
“What I do have an issue is the centrality of colonialism and white-centered literature on which we base all other literature against. When you start to separate Black art, sometimes people say that's not for me because A, I'm not Black or B, because I like the classics. The classics are the classics for a reason. They are white-male centered because those are the people who have that power, but that doesn't mean all these other parts of art aren't also classic.”
Gray's intention was to create a class that explores Black art and looked at what was being said in the art.
“The stories that were being communicated,” she said..
“Even some of the political issues that were happening that created the avenue for those arts and also just kind of accept Black art as art. Break down that wall and lack of accessibility where you think I'm white, that show called 'Blackish' is not for me.”
Even if a show isn't about how a person self-identifies that doesn't mean they/he/she cannot consume it.
ONLINE CLASS
“Modern Family” is a huge show Gray finds hilarious.
“But everybody who watches that show didn't come from a family of divorced people,” she said.
“Everybody who watched that show didn't come from a family of blended family. Everybody who watched that show didn't have an immigrant person, but they did watch it. There's a breakdown when comes to certain things that I don't identify and I can consume and then things I don't identity and I can't consume. There's a breakdown somewhere.”
Participants can join the online class from anywhere.
Local community members and organizations are encouraged to participate.
Nicky Hylton-Patterson, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, is planning to enroll students from her Introduction to Sexualities class at Clarkson University.
“This class provides an opportunity for students to engage sites of knowledge on Black cultural expressions,” Hylton-Patterson said.
“With Black Narratives, Gray brings Black culture to life in ways that expose the pain, anger, pride and beauty inherent in Black America.”
Gray strives to alleviate tension.
“Even by consuming each other's art, we learn something new,” she said.
“We can learn a new perspective. You can learn what it is like to walk a day in somebody else's shoes. You get to understand and maybe grow a little bit more empathy by consuming that people's art. And that's kind of what I'm trying to do is breakdown those barriers and create that accessibility so that perhaps we have some empathy with respect to racial issues within our community.”
