PLATTSBURGH — American and German students will once again work together to solve industry challenges in the second year of the Authentic STEM Winter 2023 program.
Authentic STEM was formed by the partnership between the North Country Workforce Partnership, Inc., CV-TEC, the University of Siegen, Clarkson University and the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
Cohorts involved are made up of students from CV-TEC, Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES and Malone Middle School. Dutchess County’s BOCES is also now on board, being the first school outside of the North Country taking part in the program.
PROBLEM SOLVERS
There are 24 students from the North Country, and including Dutchess County, there are 32 American students participating this year out of approximately 70 students.
The students and their colleagues in Germany who are also part of the program, will work together to solve challenges faced by the industry partners BETA Technologies, ALSCO Uniforms, TMD Friction and Onsemi Semiconductors.
The Director of Career and Technical Education at CV-TEC Division of Champlain Valley Educational Services, Michele Friedman, said students from New York are able to meet with the German students in the morning, during their school day, and the German students meet with the New York students after school, so the time difference ended up aligning nicely.
PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS
The students will also work with mentors from Clarkson University and the University of Siegen, alongside representatives from one of the industry partners to brainstorm, identify and test solutions over the next three months. They will present their solution at a Forum of Innovation in May 2023.
CV-TEC and the Champlain Valley Educational Services have nine students participating from Chazy Central Rural School District, Northeastern Clinton Central School District, Peru Central School District and Saranac and Willsboro high schools. The students are on three separate teams, solving three different issues presented by BETA Technologies.
Blain Newton, the chief operating officer of BETA Technologies said the nine students from CV-TEC and 11 students from Germany will be working as a team.
“We’ve tasked our cohort of Authentic STEM students with helping us create an iteration of what we call our ‘Study Hall’ demos; interactive, life-size models that break down large concepts to teach users about STEM principles,” Newton said.
“Our cohort is currently helping us look at some of our core technologies and finding a simple way to explain it to younger learners.”
NEW VISIONS PROGRAM
Authentic STEM has also become one with the New Visions: Applied Engineering (NVAE) program at CV-TEC.
“We have built that into part of the curriculum, so Authentic STEM is now part of the NVAE,” Friedman said.
This program also has student participants enroll in numerous college credits. For example, Friedman said students would take “27 college credits in calculus, physics, intro to engineering and some 3D printing.”
BUILDING ON SUCCESS
Sylvie Nelson is the executive director of the North Country Workforce Partnership, Inc. (NCWP) and oversees the organization of the North Country Workforce Development Board.
With the number of students participating increasing tremendously from seven to over 70, Nelson and Jordon LeBlanc, the director of programming and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility lead at North Country Workforce Partnership, are hoping to take growth in the program slowly and organically, so as to not lose the core values of the program.
“We have to really be mindful on how we grow it, so that we continue on building on the success,” Nelson said.
In the near future though, Nelson hopes to expand accessibility of the program to more students and look into how this program can be applied into other fields like healthcare, agriculture, transportation or tourism.
“Right now we’re concentrating on manufacturing, but this can be replicated to other industries,” Nelson said.
“It’s all about creating opportunities.”
OPEN-ENDED PROBLEMS
The hands-on opportunities are most valuable.
“It’s more about critical thinking and using the skills and allowing the students to come up to their own conclusion,” Nelson said.
LeBlanc said that these open-ended problems given to the students by the partnering companies are empowering in many ways for the students involved. The ability for them to hypothesize and test those hypotheses, work through challenges and get legitimate feedback from the companies gives the students a sense of autonomy they’ve never had before, he said.
Nelson said the aim is that the students and businesses create meaningful relationships, with the companies having the ability to directly interact with the future workforce.
As well, Newton said BETA’s values are fundamentally aligned with the Authentic STEM program.
“This partnership is about growing a future workforce and developing this type of STEM expertise and opportunity in upstate New York. Authentic STEM provides students with the type of learning you won’t get in a textbook,” he said.
‘TALENT DOESN’T HAVE A ZIP CODE’
Friedman said Authentic STEM allows the young, bright minds of this region to be seen and tested.
“What I know without a shadow of a doubt is that in the North Country, the talent pool of our students is extraordinarily rich,” Friedman said.
“Talent does not have a zip code, and just because you’re from rural upstate New York, does not eliminate you from the talent pool.”
When the students were able to learn more about these local manufacturing companies, seeing behind the nondescript factory walls, something special occurred.
“What happened was all of the sudden, our kids felt very aligned to that company,” Friedman said.
“It [Authentic STEM] really takes workforce development to a new level.”
FILLING THE WORKFORCE
Students who participate have the ability to understand the types of opportunities in the North Country and the ability to reach out to a familiar company they’ve already worked with after they finish their schooling. Similarly, companies don’t have to sell the North Country to future employees, since these students have grown up here.
Ideally, Friedman said, the students would stay in the North Country, pursuing jobs within the region.
“That’s another problem that we have in the North Country, is a declining population. We don’t have the number of people to fill the workforce needs of our employers,” Nelson said.
Thus, Authentic STEM is also a proactive program, also aiding NCWP to solve a workforce development crisis in the area.
“It does not address the immediate need, but it helps address the future need,” Nelson said.
Workforce development is normally reactive, Friedman said, so this program shows what local companies are available early on, streamlining the onboarding process before these companies even have a vacancy.
CHANGING PERSPECTIVES
Additionally, the international component to the program allows for challenges in cross-cultural communication to be explored by the students.
“There are different types of expectations, different assumptions we make,” LeBlanc said.
“Not just North Country students, but American students in general have a very America centric perspective, background, understanding, and it’s not their fault,” LeBlanc said.
So, a program like this introduces students to see the world in a way they never may have before.
“The cultural exchange is so significant, especially up here in rural New York,” Friedman said.
“Our propensity for cultural diversity, just by nature, is not as rich as some other areas in New York.”
“You have to be able to teach students how to interact on a global scale,” Friedman said. “We have an obligation to teach the students how to assimilate into this global economy,” and Authentic STEM provides that.
