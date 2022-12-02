PLATTSBURGH — The future of education and workforce development is here in the form of Authentic STEM.
The North Country Workforce Partnership, Inc. (NCWP) recently announced the receipt of a $335,834 grant supporting its efforts in expanding its innovative Authentic STEM pre-apprenticeship program, funded jointly by the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Authentic STEM is an international education and workforce development program connecting local students in the United States with students in Germany; together, they work as solver teams using a STEM (science, tech, engineering and math)-based curriculum and a problem-solving approach to answer challenges faced by local businesses.
“We are honored to receive this opportunity,” NCWP executive director Sylvie Nelson said.
“Authentic STEM is changing the conversation around career exploration and workforce development. This funding from the NBRC and the USDA empowers our team to expand this program while meeting our region’s students’ and employers’ unique needs. This is the future of career exploration and workforce development. The future is here!”
LOCAL CONNECTIONS
The Authentic STEM program helps to rethink what is possible in career and technical training, forging meaningful partnerships between students, teachers, schools, community organizations and businesses, all while demonstrating how innovation improves the education and workforce development systems in the North Country.
Through a joint partnership between the NCWP, Champlain Valley Educational Services, the North Country Chamber of Commerce and the University of Siegen in Germany, the program was piloted in February 2022 in collaboration with Schluter Systems LP.
“An innovative program like Authentic STEM needs early champions to become successful,” Jordon LeBlanc, NCWP programming director, said.
“The leaders at CV-TEC, including career and technical education director Michele Friedman, and student services coordinator Sherry Snow, as well as K. Bradley VanBrunt and Kris Renadette from Schluter Systems and Susan Matton and Joel Wood from the North Country Chamber of Commerce, have been indispensable to the early success of the program. They deserve all of the credit in the world for our program’s success to date.”
LEGISLATOR SUPPORT
Additionally, this funding was made possible through the bipartisan support from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon), Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.
“I’m proud to announce that over $300,000 in taxpayer dollars will return to our district to support the North Country Workforce Partnership in Plattsburgh and their innovative authentic STEM program,” Stefanik said.
“These funds will invest in our local economy by providing career and technical training and workforce development to address the workforce shortage and prepare students for good-paying jobs. I am proud to work each year to support and strengthen the Northern Border Regional Commission, so it can support our communities through important grants like this.”
Already, the NCWP and its partners are planning to facilitate a minimum of six cohorts during the next Authentic STEM program, scheduled to start in February 2023.
“It is great to see the Northern Border Regional Commission investing into exceptional programs like the Authentic STEM Project, a partnership between the North Country Workforce Partnership, Champlain Valley Educational Services and the Universität Siegen of Germany to support local students who wish to enter STEM fields and create hands-on solutions to actual problems our region faces by working with local businesses and industry professionals,” Jones said.
“I have been a long-standing supporter of the Authentic STEM Project and I want to thank all the groups involved in creating and implementing this opportunity for students across the North Country and the Commission for recognizing the importance of this program.”
LOOKING AHEAD
This funding empowers the NCWP to further build on these partnerships and expand its ability to serve students and employers throughout the region and beyond.
“CV-TEC is incredibly proud to be part of the NCWP partnership and the Authentic STEM Program,” career and technical education director Michele Friedman said.
“The North Country is rich in talent and it is through the framework that Authentic STEM provides, that we can connect our talent with opportunity.”
Authentic STEM provides the conduit for our local talent to thrive on an international stage and in a global economy, Friedman said.
Susan Matton, vice president for economic development at the North Country Chamber of Commerce added that “The Authentic STEM initiative offers students the opportunity to discover the many career choices available in the North Country and beyond in the fields of science and technology.”
“In collaboration with students in other parts of the world, students discover their strengths and what career choices appeal to them. The North Country Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a part of this important program and thanks all those involved in providing this valuable experience to students in our communities including businesses, schools, not-for-profit organizations, and our elected officials,” Matton said.
“Congratulations to the North Country Workforce Partnership and thank you for leading this initiative and helping our economy continue to grow in the future.”
For more information on the program, or to become a partner, contact LeBlanc at (518) 561-0430, ext. 3083 or via email at jleblanc@ncworkforce.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.