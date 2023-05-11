AuSable Valley student honored with leadership award

AUSABLE — AuSable Valley High School student Owen Pray was presented a New York State Senate Youth Leadership Award by Sen. Dan Stec Thursday.
Stec (R,C-Queensbury) presented Pray the award at an event at AuSable Valley High School.
Pray was nominated for this honor by Kevin Hulbert, AuSable Valley High School’s Executive Vice Principal of Athletics, Pre-K Education and Curriculum, for his efforts as student leader and his consistent willingness to take actions that improve himself and his school community.
Stec was honored to be able to present this award in-person to Pray and celebrate his accomplishments.
“It was a pleasure to present Owen Pray with a New York State Senate Youth Leadership Award,” Stec said in a statement.
“Owen is a great example of how students in our region are dedicated to their future and the quality of life in their communities. I appreciated having the opportunity to meet Owen and personally present him with this well-deserved honor and I hope everyone will join me in congratulating him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.