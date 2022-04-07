CLINTONVILLE — With prom season around the corner, one local high school senior organized a “Prom-A-Palooza” event to provide students across the North Country with free prom dresses.
The first event was held at AuSable Valley Middle High School on March 31, with a second event held Thursday afternoon.
INSPIRATION
Most of the prom dresses available were donated by Sew Creative, a seamstress located in Saranac, while the others were donated by community members.
Jordyn Carter, the AuSable Valley student who had the idea to host “Prom-A-Palooza,” said the desire to get the event going was personal to her.
“I come from a family who isn't financially exceptional, and I know not as many people were lucky to get a job during the pandemic, because a lot of places closed, so I figured it's good to give back,” Carter said.
“My mom used to tell me about how a teacher got them together at her school when she was a kid, and I remember seeing flyers at my old school for a Prom-a-Palooza. I figured it was about time AuSable had one.”
As of Thursday, Carter had already given away over a dozen dresses to students from around the North Country.
She said she wants people to know that the dresses are available for students from other schools too.
“Someone from Plattsburgh got a dress from me, a bunch of people have contacted me. Someone from Peru got one,” Carter said.
“Whoever can come to this, or whoever can reach out to me can get one.”
PLANS FOR ANNUAL EVENT
Jennifer Daniels, Carter’s teacher, helped her spread the word about “Prom-A-Palooza.”
She said after Carter graduates, she plans to make the event annual.
“I’ve assured Jordyn that even if her sister doesn’t pick it up next year, and no other student is interested, I will make sure that it continues until I retire or someone else wants to pick it up,” Daniels said.
“Especially right now with the way the economy is, for a 17 or 18 year old to think, not just of themselves but to help others, I'm as proud as a mother. People are financially strapped right now and prom is a huge expense, especially for girls, between hair, shoes, dress, alterations, makeup, plus prom tickets, that's a huge expense for families, and she’s helping them out just a little bit.”
STILL ACCEPTING DONATIONS
Carter and Daniels are continuing to accept donations for dresses and are thinking of holding another event soon.
People in the community looking to donate dresses can get hold of Daniels, she said.
“I just ask that people drop them off here at AuSable Valley High School. If anyone is interested in coming and checking out the dresses, they can just contact me here at the school and we’ll be more than happy to help them look and find a dress that they love,” Daniels said.
“This is also the community's way of helping the community and giving back so I think that’s truly important as well.”
Of the dozen or so dresses that were given away so far, one went to Makayla Lewallen, a student at AuSable Valley who plans to wear it to prom next month.
She said the opportunity to have an event like this is important to have in the area.
“Prom dresses are so expensive, and my parents work a lot, but there’s 4 siblings so it's hard to pay for a prom dress. I work too but don't make that much money, so this was a really good opportunity for a lot of kids who aren't financially stable,” Lewallen said.
“I got a huge yellow ball gown. My parents were thankful. They really wanted me to go but didn’t know if I was going to be able to. I think it's a really great opportunity that they have this.”
