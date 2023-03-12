The AuSable Valley Drama Club is hard at work preparing for its spring show, and there’s plenty of excitement from the group as well as the community.
This year, the AuSable Valley Players will feature Grease at the Middle/High School Auditorium on March 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and March 19 for a 2 p.m. matinee special.
Tickets are already selling quickly and are available at https://avcs.seatyourself.biz for everyone interested in attending.
“It’s the Grease that everyone knows and loves,” said senior Katie Rondeau, who will be playing Marty. “We have not changed the storyline, but we have put our own touch on it. It’s a little ‘Patriot’ touch.”
A BIG CAST
Junior Owen Pray stars as Danny, and Sandy will be played by senior Lee Fay.
The duo is joined by more than 40 cast members, and the group has a nice balance of upperclassmen and underclassmen.
“From week to week, the kids bring it, and it’s amazing,” said Cherie LaDuke, who is one of four directors for the musical. “We are in our time crunch now. When our guests sit down in their seats, they will be immersed in that 50s feel. We want to give them the best show possible.”
When Grease was announced as the winner for this year’s show, there was an abundance of enthusiasm that the entire cast now feeds off of.
“Everyone can expect a lively, fun show, and we are having a lot of fun with our characters,” Fay said. “Everyone is interacting with a good energy, and that’s what’s setting us apart from other shows. For me personally, I love performing. It’s one of my passions, and I love sharing the hard work we all do with people who appreciate theater.”
PLENTY OF SUPPORT
The event is sponsored by the Rogers Carroll Family Foundation, AuSable Chasm, Ward Lumber, Northern Utilities and Mountain and Valley Federal Credit Union.
The support is deeply valued by all involved and serves as a great motivating factor for the students.
“Our sponsors mean a lot to us. We really want you to get that Grease feel and have it be like you are still watching the movie, but we have given it its own life,” Pray said.
“A few of our actors and actresses have taken lines from the movie and made them 10 times more funny. I had not seen the movie before and actually read the script first. That’s helped me really understand the roll of Danny and make some of my own interpretations of the character.”
A PERFECT CAST
Along with LaDuke, the directing crew is rounded out by Matt Stanley, Emily Benware and Gigi Mason.
“Our directing group has worked together very well, and the nice thing is knowing we have a great group of students to collaborate with this year,” LaDuke said. “We have some long nights of preparation ahead of us, but everyone is very motivated. We know we have something special this year with the chemistry of the cast.”
During the first weeks of practice, every cast member had the chance to sit down with Stanley for one-on-one characterization sessions.
These sessions turned out to be crucial moments that helped allow the cast and this rendition of Grease to come together perfectly.
“Now that casting is done and we are all in our roles and preparing, we could not have been casted in any other way,” said Lillian Tuller-Uss, a senior who’s playing Patty. “It’s perfect the way our roles have been given out.”
Now all that’s left is a few more days of preparation, an official dress rehearsal and then it will be time for the curtain to rise.
“We are a cast that works well together, and we can’t wait to officially be on stage ready to have all our hard work pay off,” Pray said.
