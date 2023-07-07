WILMINGTON — The Ausable River Association is launching the fifth year of their guided watershed tours in the Ausable watershed and beyond.
These tours are free to the public and include paddling, hiking, and interpretive programs. Gear is available for tour participants to use when possible.
“We are excited to offer our popular guided watershed tours again this year. It’s an immersive opportunity for residents and visitors to better understand the Ausable and appreciate the beauty of the watershed,” Kelley Tucker, Executive Director of AsRA, said.
This year, 10 trips will allow visitors to experience a variety of locations throughout the Ausable and its neighboring watersheds. Tours will include the return of popular programs from 2022 and some new additions based on popular requests.
Birding and mushroom walks are back, along with a nature paddling trip on Lake Everest. New for 2023 are a tour of AsRA’s river restoration projects and more botany programs.
“It’s been a joy to play a role in getting so many people outside and learning. I’m looking forward to assisting with this program’s ten exciting tours this year,” Carolyn Koestner, GIS and Science Communications Fellow at AsRA, said..
AsRA’s free, guided watershed tours begin in mid-July with Riverwalking and will continue through the end of 2023. Tours are free, but pre-registration is required.
Learn more about AsRA’s guided watershed tours program, tour dates, and registration on the Ausable River Association website, https://www.ausableriver.org/events/river-tours.
