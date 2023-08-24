KEESEVILLE — The Ausable River Association (AsRA) will host their “September Shindig” on September 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.
All are welcome for an evening of good eats, brews, and friends at Ausable Brewing Company in Keeseville, but tickets are limited. Delicious appetizers, dinner, and dessert will be provided by Northern Feast.
A cash bar with an exceptional selection of beers and beverages made by Ausable Brewing Co. will be available all evening.
There will be an assortment of raffle items, including a local stay package, handmade quilt, and a Hornbeck New Tricks canoe.
Guest speaker and national stream restoration expert Rich Starr of Maryland will discuss AsRA’s stream restoration achievements from a regional and national perspective.
There will be limited availability to attend an intimate meet & greet with Rich Starr and other members of AsRA’s stream restoration team from 4 to 5 p.m. before the Shindig.
AsRA is advancing the East Branch Restoration Program, a comprehensive strategy for restoring the health of the East Branch Ausable River while creating flood resilience for the communities alongside the river. Thirteen projects along the East Branch in the Town of Jay are identified as priorities in the plan.
Work began this summer on Project Area 2—a critical 3,000’ stretch of river upstream of the State Route 9N bridge in Upper Jay—to protect public and private infrastructure and reduce the risk of ice jams.
“The September Shindig is a great opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of AsRA’s restoration work and our other programs and to connect with AsRA staff and friends,” said Executive Director Kelley Tucker, “it’s also incredibly fun!”
The raffle and cash bar will be open throughout the event. Raffle winners will be chosen at the end of the evening. All event proceeds benefit the Ausable River Association’s work to ensure healthy streams and lakes, biodiversity, climate resilience, and vibrant engaged watershed communities.
Ausable Brewing Company is a farm-based nanobrewery dedicated to serving a variety of high-quality ales, lagers, and house sodas in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. The delicious food offerings from Northern Feast will include chicken, vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan dinner options.
Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online or over the phone. Space is limited, so please purchase tickets by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 8 to guarantee your seat.
Limited tickets may be available at the door for $125. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit https://www.ausableriver.org/events/september-shindig or call 518.637.6859.
This year’s event is sponsored by North Woods Engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.