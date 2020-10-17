Ausable Forks Elementary School teacher's Story Time is virtual hit

AUSABLE FORKS – "Matt The Music Man" is blowing up online with "All That Jazz Story Time."
"It's kind of like a hodgepodge of various things," Matthew J. Snyder, the AuSable Forks Elementary School music director, said.
"And because I'm a musician, it seemed to be the best moniker to go with."
All That Jazz started in the summer of 2019 as a limited Story Time series after he received an invitation from the AuSable Forks Free Library.
"We had a lot of success with it," Snyder said.
"Lots of kids showed up, so we thought we would try to expand it to more of a monthly format during the school year to offer something else for the kids to do.”
MUSIC MAN WITH A PLAN
AuSable Forks Free Library Director Alison Follos and Smith applied for and received funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the arts with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.
“We were supposed to launch in February,” Snyder said.
“The very first show we tried to launch in-person, there was a snowstorm. A week later, COVID hit. We put that on hold, and I decided to come up with a digital format.”
At that point, Snyder was teaching remote from home.
“So, I started a live Story Time session,” he said.
“We started towards the end of May. It was on Saturday mornings. It just kind of evolved from there. We have quite the viewership for just something we were doing to help the community out.”
The show features stories from popular and lesser-known authors.
September’s most recent episode featured 'We Don’t Eat Our Classmates" by Ryan T. Higgins.
“I try to find books that aren't necessarily part of the mainstream children's consumption like 'Little Critter' and things like that,” he said.
“I try to find something different. I do puppetry. We do some life lessons, different topics for different weeks.”
DEEP DIVES
Topics have included jazz, STEM and equality.
“One of my latest videos was about Ella Fitzgerald and her struggles,” Snyder said.
“We had a little talk about that in an easily digestible form.”
The last episode explored returning to school during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We talked about it looking different and trying to make new friends because they may not necessarily be grouped with their normal group of friends with this whole hybrid situation that most schools are doing,” he said.
“My message has just been offer something extra for people working from home or children who are not able to attend school in person.”
WHAT SUCCESS LOOKS LIKE
The show has attracted remoter learners, home-school families, home-based education groups and Head Start programs.
In June, the program was up and running again, producing live Saturday morning weekly episodes available for re-viewing through the library’s web and Facebook page: www.ausableforksfreelibrary.com
They are also available through Matt the Music Man’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/allthatjazzstorytime/videos
“We have viewers from Maine to Alaska now,” he said.
“That would be a dream of mine is to be like the new Mr. Rogers or something. I'm happy with what I'm doing right now. It's just nice to be able to reach out and give back to the community that I'm a part of. I'm not originally from here, so it's nice to have that community togetherness and to be able to contribute to that.”
Upcoming live episodes will be released on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
The next show will be rattling-chains spooky.
“It's totally going to be Halloween-themed,” Snyder said.
“I'm going to be in costume. I've got some really fun Halloween kids' books. There's going to be a Halloween sing-a-long. My puppets will be dressed in costumes. I have already ordered them.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.