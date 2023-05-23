AUSABLE — The New York Department of State has announced that Clinton County and the Town of Ausable will receive $61,391.70 in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2021.
The funding is provided through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, which provides a one-time match of county and local government taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects.
It is expected that these local government savings will be realized each year as the Town and County continue their collaboration.
“The Town of Ausable is very appreciative of the opportunity to participate in the Shared Service program over the years; it has enabled us to purchase needed equipment and services,” Town Supervisor Sandy Senecal said.
“We take pride in our ability to work with our adjoining Towns and our County to save money and better serve our communities.”
As part of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), Clinton County and the Town of Ausable partnered on a Shared Service project to assist with Assessment Services. The project allowed Ausable and Clinton County to enter into a municipal cooperation agreement to designate an employee of the County Real Property Tax Service to provide assessment services for the town.
The Town is paying the County a scaled fee per parcel contained in the final assessment roll.
“The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative encourages and incentivizes local governments to work together to find shared, streamlined services that save taxpayer dollars,” Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said.
“These matching funds for Clinton County and the Town of Ausable build on the significant progress we’ve made through this program to make local government more efficient and put money back in the pockets of middle-class families.”
As a result of this partnership, Clinton County and the Town of Ausable were able to achieve a total of $61,391.70 in taxpayer savings in 2021.
“I am very pleased that Clinton County was able to collaborate and develop an initiative with (the) Town of AuSable in an effort to save our taxpayers money while creating efficiencies in our services throughout the county,” Clinton County Administrator, Mike Zurlo, said.
“We are grateful for the Governor’s commitment to the north country in continuing the match for savings. Clinton County will continue brainstorming ideas with local leaders for future savings.”
This is not the first CWSSI award for shared assessment services for Clinton County. A 2017 CWSSI plan coordinated assessment services between the County and the City of Plattsburgh resulted in nearly $90,000 in state funding being split by the County and City.
Since the inception of the CWSSI program, Clinton County and its partner municipalities have received a combined $923,463.25 in grant funding for 10 approved projects.
“The shared services initiative is working,” State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) said.
“Because of their partnership, AuSable and Clinton County are saving taxpayers money and maintaining essential projects. The matching funds announced today by the Department of State will be crucial in helping these projects and trends continue.”
