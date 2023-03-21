KEESEVILLE — An autopsy showed that Kenneth C. Darrah, the man found on the bank of the Ausable River below the Ausable Chasm Bridge Monday, died of blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds.
The case has been ruled as a homicide by State Police.
Police found Darrah, 37, of Keeseville, when they arrived at the bridge around 2:12 a.m. They found him on the north bank of the Ausable River below the bridge and ruled the death suspicious.
The autopsy was performed Tuesday at Glens Falls Hospital.
The bridge connects Clinton and Essex Counties on Route 9 and stands about 150 feet above the river, according to keesevillehistoricbridges.com. The bridge spans the deepest part of the Chasm and offers spectacular views of 70-foot high Rainbow Falls, one of the most photographed waterfalls in the Adirondacks and all of New York State, the website said.
State Police were assisted initially by New York State Forest Rangers, Keeseville Fire and Rescue, and the Essex County Coroner’s office.
An investigation into the case remains ongoing and police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 518-873-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.