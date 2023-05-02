PLATTSBURGH — Both sides in the murder trial of Vincent Abrams made impassioned pleas to the jury as to why they were right in Clinton County Court Tuesday.
Abrams, 45, is on trial for the murder of Melissa Myers, 40, on June 4, 2022 at her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh.
Abrams was found dead on the floor of her apartment with multiple stab wounds.
In testimony, it was learned that Abrams and several others were at the apartment earlier on the night of June 3 doing drugs and hanging out. At one point late in the evening, Myers asked everyone to leave because her, “plug,” or drug dealer was coming up from New York City to bring her drugs.
Throughout the seven-day trial, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie showed how each of the people who were at the apartment the night before the murder were ruled out as suspects, except for Abrams.
Wylie showed a scenario where Abrams went back to the apartment after everyone was gone, and ultimately killed Myers. He then left the apartment taking several items with him including a vacuum cleaner and Myers’ Michael Kors purse.
DEFENSE: NO DNA EVIDENCE
In his 19-minute summation, Defense Attorney Greg LaDuke said several times that the prosecution’s case lacked the critical DNA evidence to prove his client’s guilt.
He said law enforcement went to great lengths to secure DNA evidence, submitting numerous swabs for testing, but it, “did not pan out worth a darn.”
“DNA is crucial. You can’t make it up,” LaDuke told the jury.
“If the DNA does not fit, you must acquit.”
LaDuke also wondered why Melvin Anderson, the drug dealer from New York City, was not pursued more as a suspect. He said Anderson claimed he was stopped on the Northway (Interstate 87) at exit 29 for a nap around 12:44 a.m. on June 4, and was not heard from again until he called Myers’ sister Renee Cator around 3:30 a.m.
LaDuke asked the jurors to consider why the prosecutor did not present any video evidence from the rest stop to prove that Anderson was there.
He said that for three hours, “we don’t know where he (Anderson) was.”
LaDuke also questioned testimony from Stephanie Boardman who said Abrams came to her residence on South Catherine Street around 4 a.m. on June 4 looking wet and disheveled.
He noted that video from Maplefields showed that he was not wet or disheveled shortly before he turned up at Boardman’s house.
He also wondered why the clerk at Maplefields did not testify as to how Abrams looked that morning.
LaDuke also noted that testimony showed that Myers’ fought back as she was being attacked, yet his client had no marks on him.
As for the crack pipe police found behind Lucenda Storage that had Abram’s DNA on it, LaDuke said it was because he had been there using drugs the night before.
“You know they all share this stuff,” he said to the jury.
“They are all drug addicts.”
LaDuke said the law is clear and it is rigid, and it cannot bend to catch someone.
“Sometimes people die in awful ways, but it does not mean my client killed her,” he said.
ALIBIS
In his 39-minute closing, Wylie said LaDuke’s refrain of, “If the DNA does not fit, you must acquit,” did not apply to this case.
“This isn’t if the glove does not fit you must acquit,” he said, in reference to the famous O.J. Simpson trial in 1995.
He said there were a number of suspects in the case initially, including Abrams, but they were all cleared except for him.
“Everyone who was at that house has an alibi except for him,” Wylie said pointing at Abrams who sat still next to LaDuke occasionally looking at photos that had been submitted as evidence.
Wylie said that although there was no video of Anderson at the rest stop, testimony showed that according to the distance he was from Plattsburgh, he would not have made it there until after the murder.
He said Abrams’ DNA was found on the crack pipe, which was found at the same place Myers’ purse was found under a cinder block, two knives, a vacuum cleaner and other items were found.
He also reminded jurors that Abrams was seen leaving Myers’ apartment with the vacuum around 1:30 a.m.
He noted that there was a call to City Taxi at 1:19 a.m. to come to 97 Boynton Ave. to take a fare up to a hotel on Route 3. He said Abrams made that call from Myers’ phone, indicating that he was in the apartment with her.
Wylie said that between 1:19 a.m. and around 1:30 a.m. when the cab showed up, “the shit hit the fan.”
“I don’t know what it was, but it happened and he (Abrams) killed her,” he said.
Wylie also told the jurors that Abrams showed a, “consciousness of guilt,” on several occasions.
One of them was when he offered to show detectives his hands as soon as they picked him up to show that he was clean.
Another was when Abrams took the vacuum cleaner from the apartment, Wylie said, surmising that maybe he had used it to try and clean up blood and then wanted to get rid of it.
Wylie also pointed out that when Abrams was riding in a car up to Champlain with Boardman and Dustin Manor, he hid in the back seat, saying he did not want to be seen.
Another sign of consciousness of guilt, Wylie said, was that Abrams changed his clothes from the time he left Myers’ apartment to the time he was seen on video at Maplefields around 3:28 a.m.
“He changed his clothes which were probably soaked in blood,” Wylie said.
Wylie also said that Abrams had money when he went to Boardman’s house and purchased gas and several items on their way to Champlain on June 4, when he had no money before.
He had all kinds of money that he did not have before, Wylie said, because he took it from Myers.
Wylie told the jury that circumstantial evidence and direct evidence are equally the same, and if the prosecution has proven the case then they must find Abrams guilty.
“I am asking you to come back with a guilty verdict on all four counts,” Wylie said.
Abrams is charged with robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, murder in the first degree and murder in the second degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.