SARANAC LAKE — A new four-season, boutique hotel in the village here boasts lakefront views, elevated fare, a ballroom, a marina, green principles and décor that mirrors its Adirondack locale.
“It’s truly inspired by its natural surroundings,” Managing Director Anura Dewapura said. “We thought about the views, the mountains, the small town and our designers took that as inspiration.”
“It’s not really modern. It’s not really a lodge. We’re somewhere in between.”
WATERFRONT LODGE
Saranac Waterfront Lodge sits on the shores of Lake Flower’s Pontiac Bay in the Village of Saranac Lake, neighboring Fogarty’s Lake Flower Marina and Mountain Mist Custard.
Such a development had been pegged for that location for years with various developers eyeing the plot.
Skyward Hospitality, the lodge’s hotel management company, is now considering a similar development for 11 acres of the City of Plattsburgh’s, “parking lot to nowhere,” near its marina on Lake Champlain.
Over the summer, CEO Jacob Wright said the company was interested in entering into a purchase and sale agreement with the city for the land.
SOFT OPENING
Dewapura, who joined the Saranac Waterfront Lodge project Jan. 1 of 2020, said construction had hit some roadblocks throughout the year due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to stop several times and start up again,” he said. “Then we said to ourselves, ‘We’re going to push through it.’”
Though there were hopes of welcoming guests by July, Saranac Waterfront Lodge made its 93 king or queen guestrooms available for reservations at the end of November as part of its soft opening.
During that period, the hotel had opened up the rooms, waterfront restaurant Boathouse, the lodge’s lobby area and its 3,000-square-foot, waterfront event space.
MORE TO COME
Rates started at $192 during the soft opening and guests who stayed at the hotel from November through January were expected to receive an invitation to return following its grand opening in spring 2021.
At that time, additional amenities and offerings were scheduled to open for service.
That was to include two additional food and beverage outlets, an indoor heated pool and hot tub, lakeside fire pit, private marina access and 24 boat slips.
AREA JOBS
Saranac Waterfront Lodge currently has more than 50 employees.
Dewapura said, given the current COVID-19 climate, it was hard to know whether more employees would be hired in coming months.
“If we need to, we will,” he said.
THINKING GREEN
Saranac Waterfront Lodge said it was committed to sustainability, noting that, once its certification is finalized, that it would be the first and only LEED-certified hotel in Saranac Lake and the Adirondacks region.
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, is an internationally accepted building certification system that certifies properties have “green” initiatives.
The lodge said it offered ‘Go Green’ incentive programs, along with electric car charging stations and bike parking and storage, as well as recycling programs and eco-friendly amenities and cleaning products, a release says.
LODGE DESIGN
On top of its “lake meets mountain” theme, which was designed by Baskervill and incorporated a fireplace, neutral tones with pops of plaid and artwork that highlighted local flora and fauna, the lodge said health and safety had been at the forefront, as well.
“Health and safety features were designed into the hotel’s spaces, including the layout and furnishing of the bar, restaurant and ballroom,” a release says.
Saranac Waterfront Lodge said the dining area of its onsite eatery allowed for “natural physical distancing between tables,” said the hotel’s ventilation system used the most up to date technology, said medical-level disinfectants were woven into cleaning protocols and offered contactless check in.
“We found out different ways to make ease for our guests so that they will have a peaceful stay,” Dewapura said.
‘TRUE AMERICAN WAY’
Dewapura said, while the lodge had a lot to offer, he was most excited to work hand in hand with Saranac Lake villagers.
“Working together is important, especially with this situation that we’re in now,” he said, a nod to the novel coronavirus.
“That, I think, is the true American way of life — taking care of each other and working with neighbors.”
