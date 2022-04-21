PLATTSBURGH — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino repeated claims that Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the New York State Republican Committee’s official designee for governor, is behind the challenges filed against his petitions to get on the primary ballot in June during a stop in Plattsburgh Wednesday morning.
“I think Mr. Zeldin is really concerned about his own candidacy so he wants no competition,” Astorino, 54, said on the steps of Plattsburgh City Hall.
The former two-term Westchester County executive also made several comments linking Zeldin to ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
‘LUDICROUS LIE’
A New York Post report included the Zeldin campaign’s denial of being involved in objections to Astorino’s signatures and others made against petitions for Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Asked about such reports, Astorino laughed and said, “It is the most ludicrous lie that they could come up with.” He also cited the intricacy of the challenges and questioned who was paying for the attorneys doing the work of combing through voter information.
“For him to say that with a straight face that he has nothing to do with this … is sort of like what his mentor, Andrew Cuomo, would do,” Astorino said. “You know, he would just blatantly lie to people and walk away and think that people are going to buy it.
“Just come out and say why you’re challenging me, why you’re challenging Andrew Giuliani and not allowing us or trying to not allow us to run a primary against the will of literally tens of thousands of primary voters who want to have a choice,” Astorino continued.
“If you feel so strong about your candidacy and your record, you have nothing to fear. But he (Zeldin) is the weakest frontrunner in the history of frontrunners, I think.”
ZELDIN CAMP RESPONDS
Reached for comment, Zeldin spokesperson Katie Vincentz reiterated a prior comment, saying that “all objections and their respective objectors are submitted by others.”
“To make the primary ballot, the law requires 15,000 valid signatures from registered Republicans, including 100 valid signatures from each of at least half of New York’s Congressional Districts,” she continued. “If you meet these requirements, you’ll be on the primary ballot and have nothing to worry about.
“No other person in history has ever bizarrely made that (Cuomo) mentor claim, because anyone with a moral compass and a shred of integrity would know better than to be that dishonest,” Vincentz added.
HAD TIME IN ALBANY
Astorino contended Zeldin, a former state senator, had his time in Albany.
He referenced a 2011 video of an event on Long Island in which Zeldin said the country would be in a better place if Cuomo was in the White House, going on to question the judgment of anyone “who didn’t know that Andrew Cuomo was a disaster for New York, was a thug on a good day, was corrupt and was putting us in the wrong direction with his spending and his policies from the very beginning.”
Astorino also claimed Zeldin voted more with Cuomo than he did with former President Donald Trump while in Congress.
Vincentz questioned Astorino’s citation on Zeldin’s voting record. On the 2011 video, she said Zeldin “was referring to how the country was being run under President Obama at that time.”
“After his first year in office, Cuomo’s ego went north and his priorities went south, which is why Congressman Zeldin called for him to be prosecuted for his corrupt, abusive and deadly actions,” Vincentz said.
RESULTS
Astorino said there were some big differences but also many similarities between himself and Zeldin.
“We do agree on most of the major issues, but it also gets back to results.”
He touted his leadership of Westchester County government with a Democratic board, saying taxes were never raised and the budget was $1.8 billion in his first and last years.
Astorino also noted that he was elected twice in a “deep blue county.”
“That’s the way we’re going to win and we have to appeal to Democrats, independents, minorities, new immigrants, legal immigrants to our country. These are the kinds of people — all stripes, not just Republicans — that have to hear our message and when they do we will win.”
This is Astorino’s second run for Albany’s executive chamber. He lost to Cuomo by 14 points in 2014, the closest race the former governor saw in the three consecutive elections he won.
WILL SUPPORT WINNER
Citing an “army of volunteers,” Astorino said his campaign is confident his signatures will stand.
He explained the state Board of Elections will first have to make a ruling on the objections against them. If any are thrown out, the matter would go to a judge.
Though he insisted he will win the primary, Astorino said he would support whichever Republican is the victor.
Asked if Zeldin would do the same, Vincentz pointed to how the congressman is the endorsed Republican candidate and is “very strongly on pace for a huge GOP primary win in June.”
“He is also on the November ballot for governor already on the Conservative Party line regardless and there is no Conservative Party primary so that’s set.”
