PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced Friday that he secured $65,000 for the North Country Honor Flight to assist their continued mission to fly North Country Veterans to Washington, D.C.
On their visit, veterans get a tour of Arlington National Cemetery and the many memorials dedicated to the members of the military that have bravely served our country.
“The North Country Honor Flight has brought hundreds of local veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials in their honor, and I wanted to make sure they have support for these trips,” Jones said in a press release.
