Assemblyman Jones hosts consulate general of Canada in New York

ALBANY — Assemblyman Billy Jones hosted the newly appointed Consulate General of Canada in New York, Tom Clark, in Albany this week for a special meeting of the New York Canada Relations Task Force.
TASK FORCE
The New York Canada Relations Task Force was created by the New York State Assembly last year and is the first of its kind in the United States.
Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) was appointed chair of the task force and the members are planning a trip to Toronto and Quebec City this summer.
“The North Country has such a special relationship with our northern neighbors, and it was my pleasure to welcome Tom Clark to Albany,” Jones said.
“Between the billions of dollars in trade and the many Canadian tourists we see each year, New York has a great relationship with Canada, and it is important to continue to foster this friendship.”
IMMIGRATION, TRADE
An updated immigration policy was among the many topics discussed during the visit, Jones said.
“We discussed the importance of relying on Canada for the many minerals and natural resources that we depend on to build technology and expanding the trade relationship between New York and Canada,” he said.
“Members also talked about the need for an updated immigration policy because of the impact on residents on both sides of the border due to the increase of migrants and asylum seekers. This is the first conversation of many, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Canadian Consulate General’s office and building this relationship.”
CLARK BACKGROUND
Clark was a Canadian broadcaster and journalist for over 40 years, working as a political correspondent in China and Washington, D.C. for many years.
After being appointed as the General Consul of New York, which also represents New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Bermuda, Clark made Albany his first state capitol stop after starting the position because of the very important role New York plays in the relationship between the United States and Canada.
“It was a pleasure to meet with the NYS Assembly’s New York-Canada Task Force and its leader Assemblymember Billy Jones on my first visit to Albany,” Clark said.
“Canada is not only New York state’s number-one customer, but also its closest partner in addressing the many challenges we face together. Whether the challenge is the transition to clean energy, building more resilient supply chains, or keeping our citizens safe, New York state can count on Canada as an ally and a friend. I look forward to moving forward together with the Task Force and NYS Legislature.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.