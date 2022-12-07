PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman Billy Jones has announced the start of his annual Toy Drive to benefit the Christmas Bureau.
The Christmas Bureau is an all-volunteer organization that helps those in Clinton County in need during the holiday season. They have distributed thousands of toys and meals since they were founded decades ago to make sure that every North Country family can celebrate the holidays.
“Every kid deserves a toy on Christmas, and I am proud to once again host a Toy Drive this year,” Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“With the rising cost of goods, it might be a tough holiday season for many this year and we must make sure as a community that everyone gets what they need. I have been overwhelmed by the North Country’s giving spirit for the last six years and I look forward to an office filled with toys again this year.”
Each year, Jones collects toys at his Plattsburgh office to bring to the Christmas Bureau to distribute to families across the North Country.
“The children of Clinton County are so lucky to have Billy Jones as their friend,” Tammy Perrotte Sears, director of the Christmas Bureau, said.
“The amount of toys he collects for The Christmas Bureau is unbelievable!”
Toys will be collected at the Assemblyman’s office located at 202 US Oval Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 16. Call 518-562-1986 for more information.
