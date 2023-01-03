PLATTSBURGH — North Country State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones has put forth an ambitious legislative agenda for 2023 designed to aid those struggling in the region, improve tourism and clear up confusing gun legislation.
“If you don’t have an ambitious agenda, then what are you doing?” Jones said.
“I feel that the voters voted me in to go to bat for them and to work hard for them... In these elected positions, we should reach for as much as we can to give back to our constituents.”
INFLATION STRUGGLES
Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) won his fourth term in the Assembly last fall when he defeated Republican Stephen Chilton.
He said inflation and high costs are hurting people in the district and state.
“Everyone is struggling due to inflation and the high price of heating fuel leading many to have to make a difficult decision this winter between heating their homes and buying groceries, which is a decision no one should have to make,” Jones said.
“That is why one of my priorities this year is to pass legislation to provide relief to North Country families.”
One of those bills would create a middle-income heating emergency assistance program to help those who slip through the cracks because they do not qualify for HEAP. Jones introduced this bill last fall and pushed Gov. Kathy Hochul to create the fund before the start of winter.
WINTER RECREATION
Jones also is prioritizing legislation that would create an ATV trail and fund to boost local tourism and allow New Yorkers to register side-by-side all-terrain vehicles. Another bill would require children under fourteen to wear helmets while skiing, which will increase safety at local ski resorts.
Jones is also working to update and modernize the Nordic Skiing and biathlon trails at Mount Van Hoevenberg to support local tourism and attract international events.
“Increasing local tourism opportunities is about more than attracting visitors to the North Country,” Jones said.
“Tourism also improves the quality of life for local residents and supports local businesses. As a member of the tourism committee, I will continue to push for legislation that highlights the many tourism opportunities across the state, especially the North Country.”
GUN LAW
Making necessary changes to the concealed carry law that was passed last July will also help local tourism. Jones said. Last year, Jones joined local leaders days before the Battle of Plattsburgh re-enactment because the new law defined the event as a special location which prohibited re-enactors from using firearms.
The Governor asked local law enforcement to allow the event, but the law needs to me amended to allow these events, and events like 21-gun salutes, to continue. Jones has introduced a bill to make these necessary changes.
BUSINESS ASSISTANCE
Another plan is designed to help the North Country economy and local businesses.
He wants to address the increase in unemployment insurance rates due to the state’s debt to the federal unemployment trust fund. Jones also is introducing legislation to reduce the tax rate for small businesses and farms by increasing the corporate tax threshold to $390,000 to provide much-needed tax relief to small locally owned businesses.
Jones also has a bill to expand the definition of livestock to include working dogs to support local farms.
Another one of Jones’s bill would allow liquor stores to sell certain food items and repeal provisions that prohibit owning more than one liquor license.
Supporting veterans is also one of Jones’s priorities. He introduced legislation to grant academic credit to veterans based on their experience and work in the military. Another bill would allow for a distinctive plate for combat veterans having served in the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ASSISTANCE
Jones also wants to help local volunteer fire departments that are also struggling to make ends meet and recruit volunteers. He toured almost every fire department in his district last fall to discuss the resources they need to continue to keep our communities safe.
This led to Jones introducing three bills last fall to help support volunteer fire departments. One bill creates a fund for capital projects. The other two bills help recruit new members by creating a college scholarship and training fund to help pay for missed work due to trainings.
“Our local fire departments are hurting, and the state needs to take action to make sure that they are there to answer the call when we need them most,” Jones said. “This is a matter of public safety and I look forward to working with my colleagues to make sure that our local fire departments are able to continue to provide these life-saving services.”
VOICE FOR THE NORTH COUNTRY
Jones also has introduced a bill to create an Office of Native American Affairs and legislation to help those in recovery.
His bill would require insurance and Medicaid coverage for inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment for periods 45 days or more.
Jones is also introducing legislation to give state police credit for service as a deputy sheriff, county corrections officer, or state corrections officer.
“I am looking forward to continuing to be the voice for the North Country during this legislative session,” he said.
“Together, we can move the North Country forward and continue to make this a great place to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.