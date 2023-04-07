ALBANY — Citing a cascade of hoax calls reporting mass shootings and other emergencies, several state lawmakers are urging the passage of proposed laws aimed at discouraging such pranks by clamping prison terms and stiff fines on those responsible for spreading panic.
School districts across the upstate region have fielded dozens of such false alarms in recent weeks, leaving students, teachers and families on edge while law enforcement agencies were left in a position of having no choice but to devote resources to the bogus reports.
'SWATTING' HOAXES
Such reports have become known as "swatting," because in some cases the intent of the perpetrators was to draw a response of heavily-armed tactical police units — known as S.W.A.T teams — to the addresses provided by the callers.
The calls aren't always intended to disrupt schools. One of the targeted addresses that has been the subject of scores of false reports is a family-occupied home in the northern New York city of Watertown, lawmakers say.
Residents of that home who have been endangered by the pranks and the subsequent armed response of police include an 88-year-old man, a 16 81-year-old and an 88-year-old father, a 16-year-old boy and several very young children, according to legislation filed by Sen. Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, and co-sponsored by Sen. James Tedisco, R-Saratoga and Sen. Dean Murray, R-Long Island.
Tedisco branded the calls "another form of terrorism."
“With these terror calls, it’s becoming open season on spreading fear, stress, anxiety, and depression throughout our vulnerable student bodies as well as staff and their families," Tedisco said in announcing the legislation.
INCREASING PENALTIES
Walczyk said he is convinced elevating the penalties for such hoax calls is crucial.
The measure he has authored would increase the penalty for swatting to up to four years in prison by making such false reports a Class E felony. They are considered misdemeanors under current law.
Similar legislative pushes are underway in other statehouses, and a measure that mirrors the Walczyk bill was signed into law April 3 by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
On the federal level, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, announced in Lockport April 5 that he is seeking $10 million to assist the FBI in cracking down on swatting.
"The feds need to step out, to figure out what happened , to hold the perpetrators accountable, to figure out what happened and to figure out how to stop incidences like this," Schumer said at Lockport High School.
Schumer said enhancing FBI funding to target swatting should help to "track down these evil criminals hiding in the deepest corners of the internet."
'CAN HAVE A BAD RESULT'
In Albany, Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed State Police to work closely with school districts impacted by such threats.
Suggesting "foreign actors" bent on causing chaos are responsible for at least some of the false reports, Hochul said, "What I want parents to know that we are taking every single incident seriously,"
Contacted in Cooperstown, Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin said police have to be deployed every time a school fields a phone threat.
Boosting the penalties for swatting, Devlin said, could help to deter the threats.
The hoax calls can result in the lives of people being unnecessarily put into jeopardy, he added.
"Law enforcement has to respond to something that is actually not occurring," the sheriff said. "That can have a bad result."
One of the most recent hoaxes was perpetrated against Cornell University campus police April 4.
A report of a man with a gun at a specific Cornell residence hall resulted in at least five agencies dispatching officers to the location.
