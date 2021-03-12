As pandemic enters 2nd year, voices of resilience emerge

AP PhotoThis combination of photos show from top left, Mauricio Vivet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Melody "Mel" Popravak in New York, Yehuda Erlic, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Shikha Malhotra in Mumbai, India, Kram in eastern Ukraine and Angelique Sabounjian in Lebanon. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen death, economic hardship and anxiety on an unprecedented scale. But it has also witnessed self-sacrifice, courage and perseverance.