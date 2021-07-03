This Wednesday, June 23, 2021, photo provided by Albert Aguero shows him, his wife, Janette; 14-year-old daughter, Athena, and 22-year-old son, Justin Willis, vacationing in the Miami area from New Jersey. They all were able to escape the building collapse of Champlain Towers South the following day. “When I opened the staircase door and half the staircase was missing, at that point I know we’re racing against time to all get out as a family,” Albert Aguero says. (Albert Aguero via AP)