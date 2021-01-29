As Biden seeks a turn on environment, Trump rules to linger

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, FileThis undated aerial file photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. Experts say President Joe Biden's pledge to undo his predecessor's anti-regulatory policies on the environment won't be accomplished easily, despite a fast start. After taking office last week, Biden returned the U.S. to the Paris climate accords, revoked the Keystone oil pipeline’s federal permit and halted oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.