PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City will this Saturday celebrate the grand opening of its state of the art Betty Little Arts Park.
"We hope that the Betty Little Arts Park serves as a place for the community to be inspired by our local artists and feel proud of the many talented people that call Plattsburgh and the North Country home," City Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer told the Press-Republican.
"This park will be the location of events, gatherings and celebrations in our city for many years to come. We encourage people to join us for the opening ceremony and also take time to enjoy the other fantastic events happening in the City of Plattsburgh on Saturday."
ARTSY PARK
The new park, nestled between Margaret and Durkee streets in the heart of downtown, rejuvenates a once underutilized slab of green space.
More than $1 million of the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award was dedicated to streetscape improvements and the grassy area adjacent to the Westelcom building was one area identified for updates.
Work there began in the spring, adding seating, a splash pad, bike racks, a water fountain and local art displays.
Luck Brothers Inc., the contractor hired for the work, crews have been seen there in recent weeks, adding final landscaping touches, like plants, mulch and pavers.
According to Community Development Director Matthew Miller, the total contracted construction cost for the Arts Park is just under $1.13 million.
Park completion is expected before the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11 in the time for the scheduled Betty Little Arts Park's grand opening event.
MAKING A SPLASH
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include an appearance from its former state senator namesake Betty Little herself.
The grand opening schedule is as follows:
• 9 a.m. High Peaks Brew coffee cart opens at the park, various interactive art displays will also be available
• 10 a.m. formal ceremony and ribbon cutting with speeches from Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, former Sen. Little and community members
• 11 a.m. musical performance by indie rock band Ursa and the Major Key
• Noon to 1 p.m. family-friendly, hip-hop set by Antwon Levee & Dust
Following the formal ceremony, Plattsburgh mural artists will host a meet and greet for the community to learn more about their pieces and local artist Joe Ferris, operator of downtown event space 100 Margaret Street, will create caricatures for attendees.
In addition to Arts Park events, Outside Art: Plattsburgh Mural Project will dedicate a new mural, the Smiling Sun Mural by Jimmy Golovach, at The Strand Center for the Arts on Brinkerhoff Street at 11 a.m.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
Local artists, musicians or performers looking to be part of the Betty Little Arts Park celebration should email Courtney Meisenheimer at meisenheimerc@cityifplattsburgh-ny.gov.
This event is free, open to the public and no registration is required.
