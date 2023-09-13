Plattsburgh’s Got Talent seeks auditioners
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh is looking for the next great talent.
Auditions for Plattsburgh’s Got Talent are going on now for students via submitted tapes in music, vocal, dance, spoken word, theater, gymnastics, magic and more. Tapes must be submitted by Sept. 22 for a chance to win one of several cash prizes of $500, $250, $100 and $50 for first, second, third place and People’s Choice, respectively.
Winners will be determined at the live show on Friday, Nov. 10 in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium.
Interested students should fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/ynigtCXDdNNaazj89. Tickets go on sale to the show in October.
For more information, email fslife@plattsburgh.edu. Plattsburgh’s Got Talent is sponsored by the SUNY Plattsburgh Interfraternity Council and Inter-Sorority Association in conjunction with the Center for Student Involvement.
Adirondack Center for Writing to host writing workshop
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Writing will hold a workshop, “A Writing Workshop for Everyone: ‘Making Sense of the Sensorial’ with Suzanne Rancourt,” on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Using a combination of Expressive Arts and Amherst Writers & Artists methods, author Suzanne Rancourt will dive deep into current metaphor practices that engage readers with the Natural World. Participants will learn refreshing strategies to awaken our senses and hone our craft. Simple, experiential, and human. All skill levels and genres welcomed.
The workshop will be free, interested individuals can register online at tinyurl.com/mr3ned2m.
Ms. Rancourt is Abenaki/Huron decent and is a multi-modal Expressive Arts Therapist with graduate degrees and certifications in psychology, creative writing, drug and alcohol recovery. Her first book of poetry, Billboard in the Clouds, Curbstone Press, received the Native Writers’ Circle of the Americas First Book Award and is now in its 2nd printing , Norhtwestern University Press.
Her second, murmurs at the gate, Unsolicited Press, released May 2019 and won the 2023 Poetry of Modern Conflict Award. Ms. Rancourt’s 3rd book, Old Stones, New Roads, Main Street Rag Publishers, released 2021. Her 4th manuscript, Songs of Archilochus, Unsolicited Press, is scheduled to release Autumn 2023.
