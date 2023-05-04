Village of Saranac Lake seeking member for arts and culture board
SARANAC LAKE— The Village of Saranac Lake is seeking candidates interested in volunteering for the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, a board that works to make recommendations to the Village Board of Trustees on plans and project implementation for the overall arts community.
The Arts and Culture Advisory Board takes initiative on policies and actions to help implement the Arts and Culture Master Plan. Current projects include Downtown pop-up galleries, raining poetry with the Adirondack Center for Writing, creating a public art fund, artists mixer events, and public art installation in the parks. Board members act as a liaison between the community and the Village Board of Trustees. The Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets once a month. Ideal candidates will bring fresh ideas, strong community networks, and diverse perspectives to the advisory board.
Members should be a resident of the Village of Saranac Lake and own an arts or culture-related business, or be affiliated with an arts/culture organization.
The Arts and Culture Advisory Board Member Position Description can be found on the Village website, https://saranaclakeny.gov/index.php?section=departments_communitydev_artsandculture
Interested candidates should email a letter of interest highlighting their background, skills, and interests by May 15th, 2023 to comdevassist1@saranaclakeny.gov.
Questions should be directed to Cassandra Hopkins, Community Development Administrative Assistant at (518) 891-4150 ext. 234 or comdevassist1@saranaclakeny.gov.
Essex County Arts grant applications open
The Essex County Arts Council is proud to administer annually Cultural Assistance Program Grants, providing rich cultural experiences in Essex County communities.
The council is still accepting applications for this year.
Grant funds are available to any arts, historical or preservation organization; library, museum or organization providing public programs for Essex County residents.
Deadline to apply is March 15, 2023.
Visit www.essexcountyarts.org/application for the 2023 guidelines and application form.
Kathy Ford Joins Adirondack Artists Guild
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Artists Guild is pleased to announce that after a 40-year career as a graphic designer, Kathy Ford is following her passion for creating art as a new member of the Guild in Saranac Lake.
Her paintings can be viewed there now.
Kathy finds inspiration for her watercolor and acrylic paintings in the lakes and mountains of the Adirondacks, as well as from her many travel adventures. She likes to work from her original photographs taken of special places, people, and elements of nature that she has an emotional connection with, in order to create a visual story.
Kathy’s watercolors have been exhibited at The View in Old Forge, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, the Adirondack Artists Guild, and Mad River Valley Arts in VT, as well as in private collections. She signs her paintings with “Kass,” a treasured childhood nickname. She is well known in the Saranac Lake community for her annual painted window display during the Christmas holidays.
She holds a degree in Fine Arts from Skidmore College, and has been a longtime member of ArtWorks. Follow her on Instagram @ArtistKass22. Ever versatile, Kathy was named Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival Queen in 2016.
Best 4th In The North announces Grand Marshal, parade applications being acceptedTICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Best 4thIn The North Committee, a sub-committee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, is honored to announce that Sister Sharon Anne Dalton of St. Mary’s School and Church, is the 2023 Grand Marshal for the Best 4th In The North parade. Sister Sharon has served St. Mary’s School, St. Mary’s Church, and the Ticonderoga Community for almost 40 years.
The committee is encouraging the community to participate in the parade in a variety of ways. Parade participants are encouraged to register as early as possible for planning purposes. The committee would like to see floats from attractions, businesses, sports teams, clubs, organizations, etc. There is no charge to participate in the parade but all entries must pre-register, be family friendly and follow all parade guidelines.
2023 Parade applications can be found at www.timainstreet.org, www.ticonderogany.com, or picked up at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TMSP Coordinator) office in Downtown Ticonderoga. Past participants have been mailed a parade application as well.
Expanded and updated parade participant rules have been created by the committee. All parade participants must read and sign off on the rules as well as submit an application by the stated deadline of June 23rd, 2023. No exceptions will be made. The entrance for check in for the parade will take place as you enter Race Track Road at the Route 74 entrance.
