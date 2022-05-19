Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival seeks director
WINOOSKI — The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival is launching a search for a new executive director.
Robert Whipple has served in the post for the past year and will be stepping down for a new position with Yale Summer School of Music/Norfolk Festival.
Jody Woos, LCCMF’s ED from 2013-2021, will serve as interim director until a new hire is completed.
Woos contributed enormously to the success of the festival during her leadership and to its dramatic expansion of programming.
Whipple continued to strengthen its operations and organization.
LCCMF is deeply grateful for the contributions of both and wish Whipple great success in his new position.
This transition presents the festival, now in its 13th year, with a wonderful opportunity to take stock of where it is now and where it is going.
The administration is also examining how it can best enhance post-pandemic organization and festival, while continuing to present the finest quality programming and serve community needs.
Recent successes include: virtual and radio August 2020 Festival; return to a live 2021 festival; online courses with resident Composer David Ludwig; co-commissioning first chamber opera; increased national visibility with Performance Today broadcasts; and receiving a first NEA grant.
These fuel the organization as it looks forward to 2022 and the years ahead.
LCCMF recently released the program for its 2022 Summer Festival, taking place August 20-28 at various locations throughout Burlington with internationally acclaimed musicians, composers, and educators.
Co-Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, Woos, and the board and volunteers of LCCMF, will be instrumental to this transition, and to making the 2022 season a stimulating, expansive experience.
Interested candidates for the Executive Director position at LCCMF can find the job listing at: www.lccmf.org
For more information, please e-mail info@lccmf.org.
Phone: 802-846-2175
PHS Drama Club partnering with ADK Regional Theater for ‘Mary Poppins’
PLATTSBURGH — After two years of inactivity, the Plattsburgh High School Drama Club is partnering with Adirondack Regional Theatre to present “Mary Poppins.”
The club was only days away from opening the show in 2020 when the pandemic put an end to all their hard work.
COVID affected the theatre community, but it did not affect the spirit of the Plattsburgh High School Drama Club and Adirondack Regional Theatre.
“Mary Poppins” was scheduled to open at Plattsburgh High School in the spring of 2020. Sets were painted, costumes sewn, props created, dances learned and lines memorized but then the world stopped.
The Plattsburgh Drama Club had a show but no one to perform it in front of, “Mary Poppins” became a work frozen in time.
Determined to bring her dream to life, Cheryl Maggy, the PHS Drama Club Advisor enlisted the aid of Adirondack Regional Theatre.
The original cast and crew of the show had either graduated or moved on and the club had sets and costumes but no cast.
The two organizations drew on their strengths and resources to finally bring Mary Poppins to life on the PHS auditorium stage June 9-12. ART issued a call to its stable of actors to audition and PHS students answered the call as well.
Together they have created a true multigenerational show featuring community members and high school students.
This unique pairing features high school students from PHS and other schools acting side by side with high school teachers from throughout the region; middle school students rehearsing alongside community members in a unique one of a kind experience.
As Mary Poppins says “anything can happen” and it does as Marly Ihne, a PHS student who was cast in the original production, shares the stage with her dad, Justin, the Executive Director of the Plattsburgh YMCA.
This magical story of the world’s most famous nanny takes flight with the services of the internationally renowned company Fly By Foy. Mary Poppins (Olivia Hovis) will fly high above Cherry Tree Lane as Bert, the chimney sweep (Chris Sarkis) dances across the rooftops of London. Foy has been responsible for some of Broadway’s most dramatic scenes. They have flown Peter Pan since the 1950’s, lent their talents to Mary Poppins, Cinderella, The Lion King, Chitty, Chitty Bang Bang and The Phantom of the Opera to name a few.
The production team from PHS of Cheryl Maggy, Allison Maggy and Bill Verity have been working with Dana Berry and Tom Lavin of Adirondack Regional Theatre to create this family friendly musical.
A cast and crew of 50 has been working hard to combine the styles of the two groups into a seamless production that is sure to be remembered for years to come.
“Mary Poppins,” a collaboration of Plattsburgh High School Drama Club and Adirondack Regional Theatre, will appear on the stage of Plattsburgh High School’s auditorium June 9-12.
Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/38snbca6 or in person at Jackson & Callie in Boynton Square 164 Boynton Avenue Plattsburgh; the Plattsburgh YMCA 17 Oak St Plattsburgh or Bob’s Music in the Plattsburgh Plaza.
Strand taking entries for member shows
PLATTSBURGH – Bi-annually, the Strand Center for the Arts produces exhibitions focused on presenting the talents of its members; the Holiday and Summer Members Shows. Members at any artistic level, from hobbyist to professional, are invited to submit works for these “Members Only” exhibitions.
The Strand Center for the Arts Summer Members Show is open to all members whose membership is valid through August 1, 2022. Memberships can be renewed or started anytime before or during drop off, online at strandcenter.org or by phone at 518-563-1604, during regular gallery hours.
Entries may be in the form of any media, including (but not limited to) painting, drawing, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, stained glass, bead weaving, printmaking, mixed media, and woodwork.
Two-dimensional artwork must be framed under glass or Plexiglass and be backed with wire for hanging and all artwork must be labeled. Artists are allowed to submit a maximum of three pieces for the show, and can download the full guidelines, artist contract, and artwork labels at The Strand Center website at www.strandcenter.org or pick them up in the offices at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
Drop off for submissions will run from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, June 24. Artwork should be dropped off at the reception desk in the Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in downtown Plattsburgh, using the Margaret Street entrance and during specific times shown below. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a..m. to 7 p.m.
The Annual Summer Members Show will be on view in The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh from July 1 to July 29. The Opening Reception will take place Saturday, July 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts, or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts please call 518-563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.
Drop off Dates for submissions: Artwork must be delivered to The Strand Center for the Arts at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh, only during the following times:
Wednesday, June 15: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 16: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, June 17: 10 a.m.– 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 18: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 23: 10 a.m.– 7 p.m.
Friday, June 24: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Final Deadline: Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m.
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Show on View: July 1-29.
BluSeed Studios hosting exhibit on pollution
SARANAC LAKE — BluSeed Studios’ second exhibition, presented as part of the “Multi-Cultural Interpretations on How Pollution Effects the Lake Champlain Watershed” project, is by Katsitsionni Fox, a Native American artist, educator and filmmaker.
Her exhibit will be on display from May 9-27 at the Native North American Travelling College in Akwesasne, ON.
Fox is Bear Clan from the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation. She is an artist, educator and filmmaker. Katsitsionni feels a connection to the clay and the life-giving energy of the earth as she creates each piece. Her pottery fuses traditional Haudenosaunee pottery techniques with contemporary designs and mixed media. Each piece comes into form to share a part of who we are and our connection to all living things.
The Gallery at the college hosted an artist reception May 13. Fox discussed her mixed media video installation and the clay bowl she created to represent the Earth. She incorporated her ancestors’ symbol of “Dish Belt,” Haudenosaunee Wampum Belt in her bowl which was created to symbolize the connectedness of all living things on this Earth.
The pollution of Lake Champlain Basin is an example of the delicate reciprocal relationship that humans have with the natural environment.
The full project includes a team of five artists, including members of indigenous communities in the North Country, collaborating with lake ecologist Dr. Curt Stager from Paul Smith’s College on a year-long project to create art focused on water pollution in the Lake Champlain Basin. The works created blend science and the arts in order to help raise public awareness about the ecological condition of the Champlain watershed and encourage residents to reduce their impacts on the basin. The artists will offer public presentations of their work and share how it was guided by scientific information provided by Stager, concluding with a month-long exhibit at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake, June 4-25.
The “Multi-Cultural Interpretations on How Pollution Effects the Lake Champlain Watershed” project has been funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency under assistance agreement (LC-00A00695-0) to NEIWPCC in partnership with the Lake Champlain Basin Program.”
BluSeed Studios is located at 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake, NY. For more information, 518-891-3799, admin@bluseedstudios.org or BluSeedStudios.org.
Twitter@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.