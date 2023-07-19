Essex County Arts Council Sunburst Award grant applications open
Interested artists can now apply for the 2023 Sunburst Awards, a microgrant for artists to support Creators of Art in Essex County.
Each award can provide a stipend of up to $500 toward a project, training or activity to further an artist’s career.
Deadline to apply is Oct. 1, 2023.
For information, guidelines and a simple application, visit essexcountyarts.org/grants.
Adirondack Experience offers new internship focusing on historic guidebooks.
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake recently announced receipt of a grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership (CVNHP) to support a fall internship in its library.
The intern will describe 300 historical Adirondack region guidebooks in the library’s collection. Spanning a century, from the 1870s to the 1970s, the guidebooks capture the burgeoning (and eventually dominant) tourism industry that flourished alongside Lake Champlain and into the Adirondack Mountains. The guidebooks are promotional materials published by rail and steamboat companies, hotel owners and others to entice visitors north from urban centers into the beauty and relative tranquility of New York’s North Country. In additional to text describing the area’s stunning landscape, lodging and accommodations, and opportunities for recreation and amusement, they were often lavishly illustrated with photographs of hotels, images of lakeside vistas, and even hand-drawn sketches of local characters and sites of interest.
The internship offers a unique opportunity for a student to learn in an incomparable setting and to gain hands-on experience working with and increasing access to historical special collections. The intern will work on-site at the ADKX Library in Blue Mountain Lake, NY for 12 weeks in the fall of 2023. The museum’s library collects and shares these evocative historical materials for the use, study and enjoyment of residents of the region and the broader scholarly community. The project is part of an ongoing effort to make the library’s collections more accessible to the public. It builds on a previous grants from CVNHP, which the library received in 2019 and 2021 to preserve, catalog and digitize related ephemera collections including tourism brochures, souvenir photo booklets, transportation schedules and ticket stubs, and hiking club newsletters.
Museum and library school students and recent graduates are encouraged to apply at https://www.theadkx.org/about/opportunities/jobs/. The deadline for applications is August 4, 2023, and the internship will begin in September 2023.
The project is funded by an agreement awarded by the United States National Park Service (NPS) to the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission in partnership with the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
